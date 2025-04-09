State to provide free power and petrol to ex-judges

SHILLONG, April 8: The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide post-retirement benefits including free electricity of up to 1000 units, mobile recharge of Rs 4,200 per month and 100 litres of petrol to retired chief justices and judges of the High Court of Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

This is part of the cabinet decision to amend the Retired Judges’ Secretarial Assistant and Domestic Help Rules 2013.

Sangma stated that retired judges had forwarded a proposal to the government for enhancement of post-retirement benefits, such as allowance for electricity, mobile connectivity, and petrol expenses. However, the benefits will cease once the judges are engaged in specific activities or appointed as chairpersons of certain commissions.

The Cabinet also increased the sitting allowance for the search committee for the selection of the panel of names for the appointment of chairman and members of the Lokayukta. The committee will propose names to the main committee to appoint and select the chairperson and members of the Lokayukta.

The chairman of the search committee will get Rs 6,000 instead of Rs 3,000 while the members will get Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 2,500.

The cabinet also amended the Meghalaya State Language Act, 2005 to allow Khasi and Garo as local languages and for various exams to be conducted in all districts.

With the creation of the new Eastern West Khasi Hills district, necessary amendments had to be made to make the associate official language as Khasi in the district and include the new district in the provision.

The Meghalaya Witness Protection Scheme, 2025 was also approved, implementing a complete mechanism and laws to protect witnesses as mandated by the implementation of three new criminal laws in the country – the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, with effect from July 1, 2024.

The Cabinet also approved the appointment of former Chief Secretary PS Thangkhiew as Chairman of the Meghalaya Farmers’ (Empowerment) Commission.