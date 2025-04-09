Wednesday, April 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Govt asks search committee to finalise names for Lokayukta

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 8: The state government has asked the Search Committee to submit the list of names for appointment of the chairperson and members of the Meghalaya Lokayukta within 45 days.
Speaking to reporters after chairing a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the search committee headed by former IAS officer Peter Dkhar has been urged to complete the process at the earliest.
Once the names are submitted, the main committee chaired by the chief minister and other members like Speaker, the deputy chief minister, leader of opposition and the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya will finalise the names of the chairperson and the members of the Lokayukta.
The Search Committee was notified after receiving approval from the Selection Committee, headed by the chief minister.
The Meghalaya Lokayukta has been without a head since former Lokayukta Chairperson Bhalang Dhar retired on February 28 this year.
Dhar, the former deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills, was appointed as the second Lokayukta Chairman of Meghalaya on January 27, 2022, as Justice (Retired) PK Musahary’s successor.

State to provide free power and petrol to ex-judges

