Wednesday, April 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Workshop on geospatial training on GIS, remote sensing

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, April 8: A workshop on “Mobile Campus-Based Geospatial Training Programme on GIS and Remote Sensing” was held for final-year B.Sc. Geology major students of the Department of Geology, St. Anthony’s College, Shillong.
The innovative educational initiative was jointly organised by the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), Cotton University, and St. Anthony’s College Shillong. The inaugural session took place on Tuesday, at the Noel Conference Hall, St. Anthony’s College.
The event was graced by NECTAR Director General Dr Arun Kumar Sarma, along with officials from the organisation —Rajendra Jena, Dr Collin Z Renthlei, Sattyam Tripathi, Roshni Rai, and Nikita Gogoi.
The programme commenced with a welcome address by Dr VJJ Wallang, Head of the Department of Geology, followed by an inaugural speech from Rev Fr Dr Arcadius Puwein, SDB.
Rajendra Jena delivered the introductory speech, highlighting the objectives and importance of hands-on training in geospatial technologies through NECTAR’s mobile campus-based programme.
Delivering the keynote address, Dr Arun Kumar Sarma emphasised that such initiatives not only enhance critical thinking and practical skills but also promote collaboration among participants. He noted that case studies developed during the training could eventually be published, contributing to academic and professional growth.
Nisha Chettri concluded the inaugural programme with a vote of thanks.

Previous article
BSF nabs three B’deshi nationals while infiltrating
Next article
No lithium reserves found in Meghalaya: GSI Director

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tura cenotaph row: Govt to hold talks with all stakeholders

SHILLONG, April 8: Facing a barrage of attacks over the unceremonious demolition of a World War I Cenotaph...
MEGHALAYA

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo visits Chenga Benga Temple; gets justice pleas

Ampati, April 8: Priyank Kanoongo, Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited the Chenga Benga Temple,...
MEGHALAYA

No lithium reserves found in Meghalaya: GSI Director

GSI has identified several mineral-rich blocks in Meghalaya and handed over at least 20 of them to...
MEGHALAYA

BSF nabs three B’deshi nationals while infiltrating

SHILLONG, April 8: Alert troops of 172 Battalion BSF apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals on Monday while they were...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tura cenotaph row: Govt to hold talks with all stakeholders

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 8: Facing a barrage of attacks over...

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo visits Chenga Benga Temple; gets justice pleas

MEGHALAYA 0
Ampati, April 8: Priyank Kanoongo, Member of the National...

No lithium reserves found in Meghalaya: GSI Director

MEGHALAYA 0
GSI has identified several mineral-rich blocks in Meghalaya...
Load more

Popular news

Tura cenotaph row: Govt to hold talks with all stakeholders

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 8: Facing a barrage of attacks over...

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo visits Chenga Benga Temple; gets justice pleas

MEGHALAYA 0
Ampati, April 8: Priyank Kanoongo, Member of the National...

No lithium reserves found in Meghalaya: GSI Director

MEGHALAYA 0
GSI has identified several mineral-rich blocks in Meghalaya...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge