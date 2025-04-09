Workshop on geospatial training on GIS, remote sensing

SHILLONG, April 8: A workshop on “Mobile Campus-Based Geospatial Training Programme on GIS and Remote Sensing” was held for final-year B.Sc. Geology major students of the Department of Geology, St. Anthony’s College, Shillong.

The innovative educational initiative was jointly organised by the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), Cotton University, and St. Anthony’s College Shillong. The inaugural session took place on Tuesday, at the Noel Conference Hall, St. Anthony’s College.

The event was graced by NECTAR Director General Dr Arun Kumar Sarma, along with officials from the organisation —Rajendra Jena, Dr Collin Z Renthlei, Sattyam Tripathi, Roshni Rai, and Nikita Gogoi.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Dr VJJ Wallang, Head of the Department of Geology, followed by an inaugural speech from Rev Fr Dr Arcadius Puwein, SDB.

Rajendra Jena delivered the introductory speech, highlighting the objectives and importance of hands-on training in geospatial technologies through NECTAR’s mobile campus-based programme.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Arun Kumar Sarma emphasised that such initiatives not only enhance critical thinking and practical skills but also promote collaboration among participants. He noted that case studies developed during the training could eventually be published, contributing to academic and professional growth.

Nisha Chettri concluded the inaugural programme with a vote of thanks.