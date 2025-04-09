Wednesday, April 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

BSF nabs three B’deshi nationals while infiltrating

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 8: Alert troops of 172 Battalion BSF apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals on Monday while they were illegally entering into India territory.
Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF troops, after noticing suspicious movement near the border, swiftly responded and intercepted the individuals attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory.
Preliminary questioning revealed that the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were residents of the Sylhet district, Bangladesh.
The individuals were handed over to the Umkiang Police, East Jaintia Hills, for further proceedings, the BSF said in a statement issued here.

