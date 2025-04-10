Anti-Aadhaar protest in city; govt steers clear of imbroglio

By Our Reporter

The government has however distanced itself from the matter of mandatory Aadhaar-linking, leaving accountability to the Centre.

The Meghalaya unit of the Awaken India Movement (AIM) on Wednesday held a public rally near the statue of U Kiang Nangbah opposite Shillong Civil Hospital to oppose the government’s decision to push for mandatory Aadhaar-linking to access various government benefits.

Speaking during the public rally, AIM Meghalaya unit chairman Banshai Marbaniang said the principles of human rights prohibit the government from coercing individuals into obtaining an Aadhaar card by threatening to withhold essential benefits.

He pointed to several cases where people have been forced to obtain Aadhaar in areas experiencing shortages of ration supplies, welfare schemes, and essential services.

He clarified that the movement is not against the Aadhaar system but advocates for citizens’ right to choose whether or not to enrol.

Marbaniang expressed concern over schools denying scholarships and admissions to students who do not have Aadhaar cards. Furthermore, he noted that many villagers from economically weaker sections are being denied ration and basic food supplies due to the lack of an Aadhaar card.

He said many schools have been negligent about their students lacking Aadhaar cards, and this has led to the loss of scholarships and the opportunity to enter the schools.

“Villagers from poor families are being deprived of food items through ration cards just because they do not have an Aadhaar card,” he said.

North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum, who attended the public rally, urged the state government to take up the issue with the Centre, noting that many people in the state do not want to enrol for Aadhaar.

He added that while those who wish to enrol for Aadhaar should be free to do so, it is unjust to impose it on those who are against it.

Nongrum further said the students should ask the college or school authorities to give them in writing if they are asked to submit their Aadhaar numbers.

The AIM members tried to march towards the Secretariat to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, but were prevented by the police. A brief tussle between them and the police ensued.

A discussion between the AIM members and the district administration officials followed. The members were subsequently allowed to submit the memorandum.

As the Chief Minister was away, the AIM leaders submitted the memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Rosetta M. Kurbah.

“The government should not use Aadhaar as an artificial intelligence tool, which is a threat to the security of the citizens,” Marbaniang told reporters after meeting Kurbah.

He referred to the Supreme Court’s observation a few years ago that three states – Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, and Meghalaya – should be exempted from mandatory Aadhaar enrolment.

He lamented the indifference of most MLAs to the problem faced by the people in accessing government schemes, just because they do not have an Aadhaar number.

Govt avoids Aadhaar row

Shortly after anti-Aadhaar protestors were dispersed by the police, Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh distanced the state government from the controversy surrounding the mandatory Aadhaar requirement.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Health Minister Lyngdoh clarified that Aadhaar linkage is tied to central schemes, and it would be incorrect to blame any particular wing of the state government for the situation.

Recalling that Aadhaar linkage dates back to 2016-17, Lyngdoh said the Government of Meghalaya had previously requested the Centre to exempt the state from Aadhaar implementation. However, the Union Government did not respond, and over time, Aadhaar became linked to various schemes such as ration cards, job cards, and the MHIS (Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme).

She stressed that while citizens are free to choose whether or not to avail of a particular scheme, those who do wish to benefit from them must have an Aadhaar number, as the Government of India uses Aadhaar as the foundational registry to certify bonafide citizenship.

Lyngdoh added that while organisations have the right to express their views on the matter, it should be done respectfully and without tarnishing the reputation of any government.

Police action draws flak

The Constitutional Rights Forum from Tura has strongly condemned the police action against anti-Aadhaar protestors in Shillong.

In a petition submitted to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Shillong, the organisation demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident.

The forum stated that the use of force to disperse peaceful demonstrators constitutes a clear violation of their fundamental right to protest and express dissent.

“Citizens have the right to peaceful assembly and free speech under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution. The recent police action against anti-Aadhaar protestors raises serious concerns about the use of force against peaceful demonstrators. This is unacceptable and violates established human rights standards,” the organisation said.