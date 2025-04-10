Rakkam Sangma slams VPP over criticism of guidebooks

Shillong, April 10: Education Minister Rakkam Sangma today slammed VPP over it’s criticism of CM Impact Guidebooks.

Sangma was visibly annoyed with VPP For demanding scrapping of the guidebook. The Minister said that those who don’t need the assistance of the textbook can simply burn and throw it in Umiam but there are thousands who need guidance to pass their exams.

Sangma also denied the allegations the Government has made the SSLC Exams rather easy with the guidebook saying the Government has no such intention and added that the guidebook only provides suggestions to the students and it helps them in clearing the exams.

As far as accommodating huge chunk of students who have passed the exams, the Minister said that the Government is going for upgradation of all secondary schools by starting additional or morning classes