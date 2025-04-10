Hungarian tourist’s body recovered at Ramdait Village

Shillong, April 10: The body of Hungarian tourist Puskas Zsolt was discovered on Thursday afternoon around 1:30 PM at Ramdait village on the way to Tyrna in Shella under the Sohra Civil Sub-Division.

The Hungarian Embassy had reported him missing to the local police on April 2 after he had gone missing since March 29.

The body was found during a search and rescue operation conducted by the police, Home Guards, SDRF, and local volunteers.

Confirming this, M. Challam, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Sohra Civil Sub-Division, said that a forensic team has been called to conduct an inquest and post-mortem examination at the site, as the body was found in a partially decomposed state. The forensic team is expected to arrive at the location on Friday morning.

Responding to a query, Challam stated that the location where the body was found is on a steep slope, suggesting that Zsolt may have fallen.

“We need to carry out the inquest and post-mortem on-site to preserve evidence and rule out any foul play,” the SDO added.

He also mentioned that the area has been cordoned off by police to prevent any tampering with the scene.

Earlier, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem had said that Zsolt checked into a hotel in Laitumkhrah at around 3:45 AM on March 29. He checked out around 9:00 AM the same day and took a local taxi that reportedly dropped him at Mawsahew near Sohra around noon. From there, he set off alone toward Mawkawir, intending to trek to Nongriat with only a backpack.

Since March 29, there had been no contact with Zsolt, prompting the launch of a coordinated search and rescue operation. Drones were also deployed to assist in the search.

Syiem noted that some local children had reportedly seen Zsolt near Mawkawir and later at Ramdait.