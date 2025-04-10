Thursday, April 10, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly hands over vehicle to support HIV/AIDS outreach

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 10: Marking an important step in ensuring equitable access to HIV/AIDS services across all regions of Meghalaya, particularly remote and underserved areas as well as to strengthen HIV/AIDS awareness and outreach efforts in Meghalaya, a Mahindra Bolero vehicle was  handed over to Dr. Wallambok Langstieh, Project Director of the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS), by Malthus S. Sangma, Additional Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The vehicle was presented on behalf of  Thomas A. Sangma, Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, who has been a key supporter in furthering the HIV/AIDS response in the state and a driving force behind this initiative.

The vehicle will soon be handed over to the Meghalaya State Network of Positive People (MSNP+). It will be used to trace and re-engage Loss to Follow-Up (LFU) cases and will also serve in various HIV/AIDS outreach and awareness programmes across Meghalaya.

Speaking to presspersons at the handover ceremony, Malthus S. Sangma said,
“Today, we have handed over one Mahindra Bolero car to the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society. On behalf of the Hon’ble Speaker, I had the honour to hand it over to the officials from the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society. It has been their long-cherished dream to have a vehicle that can travel even to the rural areas, catering to the needs of those who have contracted HIV and face challenges in accessing treatment from Shillong. This vehicle will help reach the doorsteps of those in need, especially in the villages and rural areas. I believe this small gesture from the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, under the courtesy of the Hon’ble Speaker, will go a long way in supporting people and combating HIV/AIDS in the state.”

Rakkam Sangma slams VPP over criticism of guidebooks
Hungarian tourist’s body recovered at Ramdait Village

