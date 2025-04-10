I now feel free to act on my own terms: Adelbert

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 9: North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum, recently suspended from the Voice of the People Party (VPP), has said he now feels liberated to act on his own terms.

“I will speak, think, protest and demand without restraint. I will do everything in the interest of my community and future generations,” Nongrum declared, indirectly referencing his three-year suspension from the party.

Addressing a public rally in Shillong opposing Aadhaar, Nongrum responded to rumours about his possible move to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I will never compromise my principles. I would rather walk away from everything than give in,” he affirmed, recalling his remarks ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections when he had said he would consider joining the BJP only if it met the long-standing demands of the people.

Nongrum asserted that electoral victory or defeat holds little significance for him as long as the interests of the indigenous community are safeguarded.

He also took aim at those spreading misinformation about him on social media, accusing them of trying to create confusion.