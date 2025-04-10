M’laya & Assam transport unions form joint panel to address cross-border driver disputes

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, April 9: The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) from Meghalaya and the All India Goods Transport Workers Association (AIGTWA) from Assam have decided to constitute a joint committee to address and resolve future conflicts between drivers from the two neighbouring states.

This decision was taken during a crucial meeting held at the District Transport Office (DTO) premises in Nongpoh on Tuesday, following the assault of a local taxi driver from Meghalaya, identified as Iajerlang Mylliemumlong, at Khanapara on April 7.

In response to the incident, the AKMTTA had imposed a ban on Assam-based commercial vehicles from operating at designated taxi stands within Meghalaya from April 8, as a form of protest and to press for immediate redressal.

Wednesday’s meeting brought together leaders of both unions along with several commercial drivers, with discussions focused on easing tensions and preventing the recurrence of such incidents. It concluded with an agreement to form a joint committee comprising members from both Assam and Meghalaya to ensure disputes are resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Speaking during the meeting, AIGTWA general secretary Biren Sharma stressed the importance of communication and peaceful negotiation in maintaining harmony among transport workers. “Any misunderstanding or dispute should be addressed through mutual discussions and peaceful negotiation so that the livelihood of drivers, whether from Assam or Meghalaya, is not disrupted,” he stated.

On the other hand, AKMTTA president Ricaldinus Dohling explained that the initial aim was to resolve the matter amicably on April 8. However, the absence of the Assam union president from the Khanapara side compelled them to impose temporary restrictions as a precautionary measure.

Similarly, Iaitylli Tourist Owners & Drivers Association secretary Balajied Jyrwa noted that such incidents have occurred sporadically over the years.

He expressed hope that the newly formed joint committee will pave the way for better coordination and mutual support between drivers from both states moving forward.