Thursday, April 10, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Mamata gets contempt of court notice for remarks on SC verdict over school jobs matter

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Kolkata, April 10: A Delhi-based advocate, on Thursday, served the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with contempt of court notice over her recent comments on the verdict of the Supreme Court last week upholding a previous order by Calcutta High Court, cancelling the entire panel of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs on grounds that the state government and the commission failed to segregate the “genuine” candidates from the “tainted” ones.

The said advocate, Siddhartha Datta, has claimed that while everyone is bound by any order of the apex court of the country, from the Chief Minister’s recent comments on the verdict on job loss, it appears that the order will not be implemented.

The advocate, in the legal notice, has also claimed that unless the Chief Minister withdrew her comments and apologised for the same, legal proceedings would be initiated against her. Reacting to the contempt of court notice, Trinamool Congress state general secretary in West Bengal Kunal Ghosh on Thursday afternoon issued a statement claiming that the legal notice was meant to create legal hurdles and thus delay the process of humanitarian initiatives undertaken by the Chief Minister and her administration to protect the interests of the job losers.

Ghosh has also indirectly blamed the BJP and the Left Parties as clandestine conspirators in the matter. “Ram-Bam (BJP & Left) are failures in the electoral fields and hence they try to create legal hassle. The Chief Minister has full faith in the judiciary. She also respects the judges. There is no question of contempt of court if the Chief Minister is not in agreement with a particular verdict if that verdict impacts several people adversely,” Ghosh claimed.

Indirectly referring to the BJP Lok Sabha member from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in East Midnapore district and the former judge of Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Ghosh claimed that when a judge quits his job to contest as a BJP candidate, then people also questions the neutrality of that person.

Ghosh had also issued an appeal to the job losers to decide whether they would stand by the “humanitarian” initiatives of the Chief Minister in the matter or whether they would be backing the attempts by conspirators to create legal hassles.

IANS

Previous article
‘PM Modi did it, UPA slept’: BJP on Tahawwur Rana’s extradition; Congress hits back
Next article
TN: Class 8 girl forced to write exam outside classroom due to menstrual cycle, inquiry ordered

Related articles

NATIONAL

TN: Class 8 girl forced to write exam outside classroom due to menstrual cycle, inquiry ordered

Chennai, April 10: A shocking incident at a private matriculation school in Coimbatore district has sparked outrage after...
NATIONAL

‘PM Modi did it, UPA slept’: BJP on Tahawwur Rana’s extradition; Congress hits back

New Delhi, April 10: In a significant development in India’s long-standing pursuit of justice for the 26/11 Mumbai...
INTERNATIONAL

Operation Brahma: Indian engineers conduct site assessment in quake-hit Myanmar, doctors provide medical aid

Yangon, April 10: Extending its humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma, a team of Indian safety...
NATIONAL

BJP names 318 candidates for panchayat polls; leaves 73 seats for ally AGP

GUWAHATI, April 10: The Assam BJP has named as many as 172 female candidates among the 318 candidates...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

TN: Class 8 girl forced to write exam outside classroom due to menstrual cycle, inquiry ordered

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 10: A shocking incident at a private...

‘PM Modi did it, UPA slept’: BJP on Tahawwur Rana’s extradition; Congress hits back

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 10: In a significant development in...

Operation Brahma: Indian engineers conduct site assessment in quake-hit Myanmar, doctors provide medical aid

INTERNATIONAL 0
Yangon, April 10: Extending its humanitarian assistance to quake-hit...
Load more

Popular news

TN: Class 8 girl forced to write exam outside classroom due to menstrual cycle, inquiry ordered

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, April 10: A shocking incident at a private...

‘PM Modi did it, UPA slept’: BJP on Tahawwur Rana’s extradition; Congress hits back

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 10: In a significant development in...

Operation Brahma: Indian engineers conduct site assessment in quake-hit Myanmar, doctors provide medical aid

INTERNATIONAL 0
Yangon, April 10: Extending its humanitarian assistance to quake-hit...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge