Thursday, April 10, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

TN: Class 8 girl forced to write exam outside classroom due to menstrual cycle, inquiry ordered

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Chennai, April 10: A shocking incident at a private matriculation school in Coimbatore district has sparked outrage after a Class 8 student was forced to write her annual examination seated outside the classroom, reportedly because she was menstruating.

The incident occurred at a school in Senguttaipalayam near Pollachi. A video recorded by the girl’s mother, showing the student writing her exam on the steps outside the classroom, went viral on social media, prompting authorities to launch an inquiry.

According to sources, the student had two exams scheduled this week. Her parents had requested a separate desk inside the classroom to ensure her comfort during her menstrual cycle.

Despite this, on Monday, the girl was made to sit on the floor outside the classroom to write her exam. On Wednesday, when the girl returned to school for another exam, her parents found her again seated outside.

In the video captured by her mother, the student is heard saying that the school principal had instructed her to sit there. Director of Matriculation Schools, A. Palanisamy, confirmed that the Chief Educational Officer is conducting an inquiry into the incident.

“An explanation has been sought from the school management, and appropriate action will be taken after the report is received,” he said. Assistant Superintendent of Police Shristi Singh, who conducted a preliminary inquiry on Thursday, detailed the sequence of events. She said the girl’s mother had contacted the class teacher on the evening of April 6 to request special seating arrangements, but was told to speak to the principa

The following day, April 7, the mother met the principal while dropping off her daughter and requested a separate arrangement to prevent the risk of infection. After the mother left, the student was made to sit outside the classroom. That evening, the girl complained of leg pain from sitting on the hard surface. She missed school the next day but returned on Wednesday, only to face the same treatment. A relative who noticed her sitting outside informed the family, prompting the mother to rus

h to the school and record the now-viral video. While no formal police complaint has been lodged yet, officials have assured a fair investigation once it is received. Meanwhile, the school’s correspondent has suspended the principal under Section 17 of the Right to Education Act, 2009, which prohibits physical or mental harassment of children.

IANS

Previous article
Mamata gets contempt of court notice for remarks on SC verdict over school jobs matter

Related articles

NATIONAL

Mamata gets contempt of court notice for remarks on SC verdict over school jobs matter

Kolkata, April 10: A Delhi-based advocate, on Thursday, served the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with contempt...
NATIONAL

‘PM Modi did it, UPA slept’: BJP on Tahawwur Rana’s extradition; Congress hits back

New Delhi, April 10: In a significant development in India’s long-standing pursuit of justice for the 26/11 Mumbai...
INTERNATIONAL

Operation Brahma: Indian engineers conduct site assessment in quake-hit Myanmar, doctors provide medical aid

Yangon, April 10: Extending its humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Myanmar under Operation Brahma, a team of Indian safety...
NATIONAL

BJP names 318 candidates for panchayat polls; leaves 73 seats for ally AGP

GUWAHATI, April 10: The Assam BJP has named as many as 172 female candidates among the 318 candidates...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mamata gets contempt of court notice for remarks on SC verdict over school jobs matter

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 10: A Delhi-based advocate, on Thursday, served...

‘PM Modi did it, UPA slept’: BJP on Tahawwur Rana’s extradition; Congress hits back

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 10: In a significant development in...

Operation Brahma: Indian engineers conduct site assessment in quake-hit Myanmar, doctors provide medical aid

INTERNATIONAL 0
Yangon, April 10: Extending its humanitarian assistance to quake-hit...
Load more

Popular news

Mamata gets contempt of court notice for remarks on SC verdict over school jobs matter

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, April 10: A Delhi-based advocate, on Thursday, served...

‘PM Modi did it, UPA slept’: BJP on Tahawwur Rana’s extradition; Congress hits back

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 10: In a significant development in...

Operation Brahma: Indian engineers conduct site assessment in quake-hit Myanmar, doctors provide medical aid

INTERNATIONAL 0
Yangon, April 10: Extending its humanitarian assistance to quake-hit...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge