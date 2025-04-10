M’laya emerges frontrunner in agricultural GDP contribution

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 9: Meghalaya has emerged as a frontrunner in agricultural contribution to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with a remarkable 55% share, according to recent data published by NITI Aayog and visualised in a state-wise breakdown.

This is more than double the national average of 24.92%, highlighting the state’s strong reliance on agriculture as a key economic driver.

The data, compiled and shared through an infographic, places Meghalaya at the top, just ahead of Sikkim (50%), Manipur (50%), Arunachal Pradesh (45%) and Mizoram (40%). In contrast, larger and more industrialised states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala report agricultural GDP contributions as low as 10%.

Agriculture in Meghalaya is not only a traditional occupation but also the primary source of livelihood for over 80% of the population, according to state agriculture department estimates.

Key crops include rice, maize, potatoes, oranges, turmeric, and various horticultural products that thrive in the hilly terrain and subtropical climate.

In recent years, Meghalaya has also gained recognition for its organic farming efforts.

The state is part of the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), which aims to promote sustainable agricultural practices and improve farmer incomes.

Among its Northeast neighbours, Meghalaya stands tall.

While Assam, Nagaland and Tripura each report a 30% contribution, Meghalaya’s 55% makes it a significant outlier.

Even states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, traditionally seen as agrarian powerhouses, contribute 35% and 30% respectively—well below Meghalaya’s mark.