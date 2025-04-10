Shillong group condemns Waqf Amendment Act

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 9: The Urdu Society of India, Shillong has condemned the recent enactment of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.

The organisation stated that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), through this legislation, has once again attempted to hurt the sentiments of Muslims in the country.

According to the organisation, the Act is deeply objectionable and infringes upon the fundamental rights guaranteed to all Indian citizens.

It further alleged that the amendment reflects the BJP’s intention to undermine the status and rights of the Muslim community.