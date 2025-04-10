Thursday, April 10, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Shillong group condemns Waqf Amendment Act

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 9: The Urdu Society of India, Shillong has condemned the recent enactment of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.
The organisation stated that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), through this legislation, has once again attempted to hurt the sentiments of Muslims in the country.
According to the organisation, the Act is deeply objectionable and infringes upon the fundamental rights guaranteed to all Indian citizens.
It further alleged that the amendment reflects the BJP’s intention to undermine the status and rights of the Muslim community.

Previous article
Today in city
Next article
M’laya emerges frontrunner in agricultural GDP contribution

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

HC orders formation of panel to advise govt on tree felling

Trees are very precious to this State contributing to its great natural beauty, environment and ecological balance. We...
MEGHALAYA

Jowai Dolloi to revoke NOC for coke plant amid opposition

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 9: In a significant development that may stall the proposed establishment of a controversial...
MEGHALAYA

I now feel free to act on my own terms: Adelbert

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 9: North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum, recently suspended from the Voice of the People...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya & Assam transport unions form joint panel to address cross-border driver disputes

From Our Correspondent NONGPOH, April 9: The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) from Meghalaya and the All...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

HC orders formation of panel to advise govt on tree felling

MEGHALAYA 0
Trees are very precious to this State contributing to...

Jowai Dolloi to revoke NOC for coke plant amid opposition

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 9: In a significant development...

I now feel free to act on my own terms: Adelbert

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 9: North Shillong MLA Adelbert...
Load more

Popular news

HC orders formation of panel to advise govt on tree felling

MEGHALAYA 0
Trees are very precious to this State contributing to...

Jowai Dolloi to revoke NOC for coke plant amid opposition

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 9: In a significant development...

I now feel free to act on my own terms: Adelbert

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 9: North Shillong MLA Adelbert...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge