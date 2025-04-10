Thursday, April 10, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NMC to conduct inspection for proposed Shillong medical college

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 9: The National Medical Commission (NMC) is expected to visit Meghalaya in early May to conduct an inspection of the proposed Shillong Medical College and Hospital.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a review meeting on the establishment of the Shillong and Tura medical colleges, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh stated that everything is progressing as scheduled and that the infrastructure for the Shillong Medical College is in an advanced stage.
The government is optimistic about starting the first batch of students at Shillong Medical College in the 2025-26 academic year.
Regarding the Tura Medical College, Lyngdoh described the progress as positive. She informed that the government is working to fast-track funding for improvements at both the Tura Civil Hospital and the Tura MCH Hospital. Efforts are underway to make the Tura Medical College functional by the next academic session.
While the mode of operation for the Tura Medical College is yet to be finalised, the government is keen to ensure that the management and ownership of the Tura Civil Hospital and the Tura MCH Hospital remain with the state government.

