Thursday, April 10, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Student unions ask Sungoh to step down from Pro-VC’s post

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 9: The North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the NEHU unit of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Wednesday urged Prof Sherwin Sungoh to resign from the post of Pro-Vice Chancellor of NEHU, Shillong Campus.
In a letter addressed to her, the two organisations claimed that her appointment to the post was not carried out in accordance with the procedures outlined in the NEHU Statutes and it was also declared null and void by the then Vice Chancellor in-charge in November 2024.
The letter further stated that the process followed in the appointment, “orchestrated” under the authority of Vice Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla, stands as procedurally illegitimate and was not ratified by a quorum of the Executive Council, rendering it ultra vires.
“Furthermore, Prof Shukla, who issued the appointment letter, has been on extended leave since November 3, 2024, and has not resumed duty at the NEHU headquarters in Shillong till date. This continued absence—now exceeding 150 days—has undermined the legitimacy of any administrative decisions made during this period,” the NEHUSU and the KSU’s NEHU unit said.
They observed that the letter of appointment itself references Statute 3 of NEHU which mandates procedures that were not observed in either letter or spirit.
Meanwhile, the two student bodies said it is important to note that the Executive Council did not hold a valid meeting to discuss or approve the appointment of Pro-Vice Chancellors. Moreover, they said, Prof Omkar Singh, also on leave, issued directives without proper authorisation or procedural compliance.
They expressed concern that Prof Sungoh “aligned” herself with Prof Shukla whose actions have been widely opposed by all stakeholders, including Members of Parliament—Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon (Shillong) and Saleng A Sangma (Tura)—who raised this issue in the parliamentary.
Stating that the Ministry of Education is yet to release the findings of the Inquiry Committee on Prof Shukla’s conduct, the NEHUSU and the KSU’s NEHU unit said he remains unexonerated from serious allegations, including those reflecting anti-tribal and anti-Meghalaya sentiments.
“In addition, we wish to bring to your attention that the Ministry of Education’s guidelines explicitly prohibit the appointment of individuals to statutory positions within three months of their retirement,” the letter read.
Pointing out that Prof Sungoh is due to retire from service on May 31, 2025, the two student unions said her appointment as Pro-Vice Chancellor contravenes this directive. They said the same rule was enforced in January this year in a comparable case by the acting Vice Chancellor.
They requested Prof Sungoh to voluntarily resign or they will be compelled to consider appropriate action.

Previous article
Pre-monsoon showers expose Shillong’s poor infrastructure
Next article
NMC to conduct inspection for proposed Shillong medical college

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Anti-Aadhaar protest in city; govt steers clear of imbroglio

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 7: Anti-Aadhaar protesters held a public rally near the U Kiang Nangbah opposite Shillong...
MEGHALAYA

CM pays visit to Syntung village, engages with local communities

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 9: In a significant outreach effort, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday visited...
MEGHALAYA

VPP calls out CM’s stand on guidebooks, seeks scrappage

Questions are actually being set directly from the guidebook. In fact, not even one question should come from...
MEGHALAYA

HC junks govt’s FIR against lottery distributors alleging malpractices

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 9: In a big blow to the state government, the High Court of Meghalaya...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Anti-Aadhaar protest in city; govt steers clear of imbroglio

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 7: Anti-Aadhaar protesters held a...

CM pays visit to Syntung village, engages with local communities

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 9: In a significant outreach...

VPP calls out CM’s stand on guidebooks, seeks scrappage

MEGHALAYA 0
Questions are actually being set directly from the...
Load more

Popular news

Anti-Aadhaar protest in city; govt steers clear of imbroglio

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 7: Anti-Aadhaar protesters held a...

CM pays visit to Syntung village, engages with local communities

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 9: In a significant outreach...

VPP calls out CM’s stand on guidebooks, seeks scrappage

MEGHALAYA 0
Questions are actually being set directly from the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge