MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi Police announce travel advisory amid NH-27 work

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 9: Ri-Bhoi Police have issued a travel advisory for commuters travelling along the Khanapara to Jorabat section of National Highway-27 (NH-27), which is currently experiencing heavy congestion due to ongoing PQC panel placement work by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
With the monsoon season approaching, the advisory aims to facilitate smoother travel and ensure the timely completion of the roadwork.
Commuters travelling to or from Guwahati Airport and Shillong or Jaintia Hills have been advised to take alternate routes such as Byrnihat-13 Mile-Pillangkata-Basistha-Jalukbari, Byrnihat-USTM Junction-Pillangkata-Basistha-Jalukbari, or Shillong-Mairang-Patharkhmah-Rani-Azara.
These routes are expected to add an additional 45 to 60 minutes to travel time.
For those commuting between Guwahati and Shillong or Jaintia Hills, police have suggested using the Byrnihat-Jorabat-Sonapur Road-Narangi-Guwahati route, which may take around 45 minutes longer than usual.
Additionally, Ri-Bhoi Police informed that goods-carrying vehicles and heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) from Shillong or Jaintia Hills heading towards Guwahati will be allowed to enter NH-27 within Guwahati city limits only between 10 pm and 6 am.
Meanwhile, in a separate traffic enforcement drive, the Nongpoh Traffic Branch on Wednesday conducted checks against drunken driving and collected fines totalling Rs 2,99,000.
The police stated that the initiative was aimed at promoting road safety and responsible driving behaviour among motorists.

A waterlogged and muddy lane in Lachumiere following pre-monsoon rainfall, in the city on Wednesday
BSF nabs B’deshi infiltrator in SGH

