BSF nabs B’deshi infiltrator in SGH

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 9: Troops of BSF Meghalaya Frontier on Tuesday thwarted an infiltration attempt as part of its series of successful operations carried out along the India-Bangladesh international border.
In South Garo Hills, BSF personnel apprehended a Bangladeshi national who had illegally crossed into Indian territory.
The individual was taken into custody and is currently undergoing legal proceedings.
In another operation, the BSF, acting on specific intelligence inputs, seized 36 cattle and a large quantity of contraband items including sugar, cosmetics and other prohibited goods, collectively valued at Rs 16,98,000.
The seized items were handed over to customs and local police authorities for further legal action.

