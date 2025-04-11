Centre sets up Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk to assist exporters, importers

New Delhi, April 11: The Centre has operationalised a dedicated ‘Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk’ to assist the country’s exporters and importers in navigating emerging trade issues due to the hike in tariffs announced by the US.

The Department of Commerce and DGFT are actively tracking developments in global trade, particularly in relation to tariff changes, import surges, and export-related challenges, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Given the evolving trade landscape and the introduction of various tariff and counter-tariff measures, there may be both new export opportunities and heightened import pressures from specific countries or product sectors, the statement explained.

Exporters and importers experiencing such shifts have been asked to share their input and suggest potential support measures. The ‘Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk’ would look into issues relating to Import and Export Challenges, Import Surges or Dumping, EXIM Clearance, Logistics or Supply Chain Challenges, Financial or Banking issues, Regulatory or Compliance Issues, and Other Issues or Suggestions.

The help desk would also collect and collate trade-related issues concerning other Ministries/Departments/Agencies of Central Government and State Governments and will co-ordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolution(s).

Export-Import community may submit information on the DGFT website and submit information relating to their issues on which support is required using the following steps: 1. Navigate to the DGFT Website (https://dgft.gov.in) — > Services — > DGFT Helpdesk Service 2. Create New Request’ and select the Category as ‘Global Tariff and Trade and Issues’ 3. Select the suitable sub-category (Import Challenges, Export Challenges, Import Surges or Dumping, EXIM Clearance, Logistics or Supply Chain Challenges, Regulatory & Compliance Issues, and Other Issues and Suggestions), enter the other relevant details and submit. Alternatively, issues may be sent to email id: dgftedi[at]nic[dot]in with the subject header: Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk.

The status of resolutions and feedback may be tracked using the status tracker under the DGFT Helpdesk Services. Email and SMS would also be sent as and when the status of these tickets are updated. Trade stakeholders are encouraged to make appropriate use of these support facilities, the statement added.

IANS