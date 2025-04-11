HSLC exam: Cong MP expresses concern over dip in pass percentage

GUWAHATI, April 11: Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi has expressed “serious concern” over the substantial decline in the pass percentage of the HSLC 2025 exams, the results of which were announced on Friday.

“The SEBA (now known as Assam State School Education Board) HSLC 2025 results announced today raise serious concerns. The overall pass percentage has dropped to 63.98 percent, a sharp fall from 75.7 percent in 2024. Girls continue to lag behind boys (61.09 percent vs 67.59 percent), and only 51.89 percent of tea tribe students passed. This is a clear sign that the government is failing the youth of Assam,” Gogoi took to social media to express his views.

In 2023, the pass percentage in the HSLC exam was recorded at 72.6 percent.

“The only focus of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is to close down schools. The model schools in the tea garden have not delivered the results. The chief minister must let the education minister perform his duties instead of continuously sidelining him,” the Congress MP stated.

“The Assam state government must take urgent, targeted action to improve access, equity and quality in secondary education,” he said.

Gogoi wished the students, parents and teachers, urging them to continue to work hard and overcome future challenges.

“To all students: I want you to know that your marks don’t define who you are. This is just the beginning — your journey is full of possibilities, and I truly believe in the incredible things that are in store for you,” he said.