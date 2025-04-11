NEHUTA, NEHUNSA support Prof Sungoh as Acting VC

Shillong, April 11: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and the North-Eastern Hill University Non-Teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA) on Friday expressed their full support for Prof. Sherwin Sungoh in her role as the Acting Vice Chancellor of NEHU.

Both associations have welcomed her decision to step down as Pro Vice Chancellor of the Shillong Campus.

The two statutory bodies held a joint meeting outside the Vice Chancellor’s office to assess the ongoing developments at the university.

Addressing the gathering, NEHUTA President Prof. Lakhon Kma affirmed that the associations would fully support Prof. Sungoh in performing her duties as Acting VC, in accordance with directives issued by the Ministry of Education.

He clarified that while Prof. Sungoh, in her current role, cannot make regular appointments, she is empowered to convene meetings of the Executive Council, Academic Council, and Finance Committee, and also make temporary appointments and nominate a Pro Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Kma emphasized that the Acting Vice Chancellor is not authorized to amend the university’s Act, Statutes, Regulations, or Ordinances.

“She can perform all functions that of a regular Vice Chancellor,” he said.

Prof. Sungoh was not present in the campus on Friday due to official commitments in Tura.

Her resignation as Pro Vice Chancellor of the Shillong Campus was submitted on Wednesday, just 20 days after assuming the role.

She will now serve as the Acting Vice Chancellor by virtue of being the senior-most professor, as outlined in Statute 2(A)(5)(i) of the University.

In her email to DK Himanshu, Under Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Prof. Sungoh stated: “I will function as the Vice Chancellor in-charge with immediate effect, with adequate administrative and financial authority.”

A copy of the email was also sent to the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla.