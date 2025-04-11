Friday, April 11, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Smartphones now India’s largest export commodity, total production hits Rs 5.24 lakh cr

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 11: Smartphones have now become India’s single largest export commodity, crossing an all-time high of Rs 2,00,000 crore in FY25 which is a staggering 55 per cent annual growth, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said on Friday.

India’s total mobile phone production is also estimated to have reached Rs 5,25,000 crore in FY25, up significantly from Rs 4,22,000 crore in the previous fiscal year, thus signalling an unprecedented ‘Make in India’ success.

“This reflects the growing strength and maturity of India’s electronics sector. The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has played a central role in this transformation. It has helped build scale, attract leading global investments, and position India as a competitive and reliable manufacturing base for the world,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.

The phenomenal surge in exports is driven primarily by the strategic implementation of the PLI scheme, which has transformed India into one of the world’s fastest-growing mobile manufacturing hubs. The scheme has attracted substantial global investments, enhancing India’s competitiveness, scale, and capability to integrate deeply into Global Value Chains (GVCs). The export momentum is led by global companies such as Apple and Samsung, which have scaled their manufacturing operations significantly in India.

“Our foremost priority is to nurture scale in mobile phone manufacturing, drive export-led growth, enhance competitiveness, expand into new markets, and address existing cost and operational disabilities,” said Mohindroo.

With mobile phone production now reaching a substantive scale of Rs. 5,25,000 crore per annum, this momentum will provide the thrust needed to build capacities and capabilities in the domestic component ecosystem.

“We now need to double down on our efforts to create a sustainable, long-term ecosystem that can anchor India’s leadership in the global electronics value chain,” he mentioned. The recent shifts in global trade dynamics, particularly the reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, have opened strategic opportunities for Indian electronics in the US market.

“Our vision is to position India as the principal manufacturing partner and preferred supplier for all major global markets. The world must see India as a natural and strategic choice in electronics manufacturing,” Mohindroo added.

IANS

Previous article
5.0 magnitude quake hits central Myanmar
Next article
NEHUTA, NEHUNSA support Prof Sungoh as Acting VC

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NEHUTA, NEHUNSA support Prof Sungoh as Acting VC

Shillong, April 11: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) and the North-Eastern Hill University Non-Teaching Staff Association...
INTERNATIONAL

5.0 magnitude quake hits central Myanmar

Yangon, April 11: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar at about 10:59 a.m. local time on Friday,...
INTERNATIONAL

Google lays off hundreds from Android, Pixel, Chrome teams: Report

New Delhi, April 11: Tech giant Google has reportedly sacked hundreds of employees from its platforms and devices...
NATIONAL

Ayushman Bharat upholds dignity of elderly: PM Modi in Varanasi

Varanasi, April 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Ayushman Bharat Yojana not only guarantees free...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NEHUTA, NEHUNSA support Prof Sungoh as Acting VC

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 11: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association...

5.0 magnitude quake hits central Myanmar

INTERNATIONAL 0
Yangon, April 11: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck central...

Google lays off hundreds from Android, Pixel, Chrome teams: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 11: Tech giant Google has reportedly...
Load more

Popular news

NEHUTA, NEHUNSA support Prof Sungoh as Acting VC

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 11: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association...

5.0 magnitude quake hits central Myanmar

INTERNATIONAL 0
Yangon, April 11: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck central...

Google lays off hundreds from Android, Pixel, Chrome teams: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 11: Tech giant Google has reportedly...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge