The Disorderliness of Electric Wires and Posts in Shillong City

Editor,

Shillong, often hailed as the “Scotland of the East,” is known for its natural beauty, cool climate, and vibrant culture. But behind this picturesque charm lies a messy and often overlooked eyesore the chaotic network of electric wires and utility poles that crisscross the cityscape in a web of disorder.

A walk down any major street in Shillong from Police Bazar to Laitumkhrah, from Nongthymmai to Mawlai will reveal a jumble of overhead wires tangled like spaghetti, hanging dangerously low in some places and bunched up in massive knots in others. Instead of organized infrastructure, what meets the eye is a collage of overlapping wires, broken poles, and sometimes even dangling cables swaying in the wind. It paints a picture of negligence, poor planning, and years of patchwork solutions.

This disorderliness not only diminishes the aesthetic beauty of Shillong but also poses serious safety risks. Exposed wires can lead to accidental electrocutions, especially during monsoons when the moisture level is high. Fallen or leaning poles become a hazard for pedestrians and vehicles alike. Moreover, in the event of a fire or a short circuit, it becomes difficult for emergency services to respond swiftly due to the confusion and complexity of the wiring.

The problem is not just cosmetic — it is structural. The overlapping responsibilities of various agencies like the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL), telecom companies, and internet providers have contributed to this mess. Every new connection often adds another layer of wire to an already overloaded post. There is little coordination, no standardized framework, and rarely any clean-up of outdated or unused cables.

In cities across the world, there has been a shift toward underground cabling — a modern and safer alternative. Shillong, too, must begin to think forward. A city that prides itself on education, music, and tourism must not ignore its growing infrastructural chaos. Steps must be taken to audit the existing wire systems, remove dead cables, enforce better coordination among service providers, and most importantly, plan for a future that is not only functional but also visually clean.

The disorderliness of electric wires and posts across Shillong is more than a visual blemish — it reflects a mindset, a pattern of postponement, of plugging holes rather than building bridges. It reflects a culture where short-term fixes are preferred over long-term vision. Where responsibility is passed around, like a wire handed from one pole to the next, with no one truly owning the full picture.

How did a city as proud and aware as Shillong come to accept this as normal? These wires aren’t silent. They speak of a system tangled in bureaucracy, of urban neglect, of a public slowly numbing itself to disorder. They speak of how beauty and chaos now exist side by side — the blooming cherry blossom below, and the electrical web above.

But what if we paused to listen?

What if, instead of looking past them, we began to look at them — really look — and ask, “Is this the city we want to build for our children?” Every wire left hanging, every overloaded post, is not just a failure of planning. It’s a symbol of what happens when vision is lost and maintenance becomes mere survival.

Cities are not just built with concrete. They’re built with care.

Shillong deserves more than patchwork solutions. It deserves a future that is not cluttered by cables but connected by purpose. That means investing in underground wiring, enforcing urban standards, and demanding accountability from both authorities and private service providers. It means giving a city back its sky.

Let the next generation walk the streets of Shillong and look up — not in worry, but in wonder.

Because in the end, how we manage our wires might just reveal how we manage our dreams.

Yours etc.,

Shnaladhimi Dkhar

Village- Mowtyshiah

Meghalaya’s Tourism Boom Threatened by Waste Management Failures

Editor,

Meghalaya, particularly Shillong, Sohra, and Dawki, has seen an unprecedented surge in tourism, with Shillong emerging as the top bucket-list destination for Indian travellers in 2025 even outshining international hotspots. Known as the “Scotland of the East,” our capital city has hosted international artists and football matches, further cementing its reputation as a vibrant cultural and sporting hub.

Yet, behind this glittering facade lies a grim reality. Meghalaya’s waste management system is in shambles. The government’s failure to implement effective policies has led to appalling conditions across the state. Recent social media footage of garbage flooding Demthring’s streets after a light shower is just one example. Walk through Ïewduh or Police Bazar without a mask, and the stench from clogged drains is unbearable. Many parking lots have turned into open dumping grounds and in some cases, even public toilets. While citizens must share the blame for littering and poor civic sense, the lack of government initiative and enforcement is inexcusable.

The solution? The state must learn from cities like Indore, Mysuru, or even international models where strict waste management policies and public discipline keep urban spaces immaculate. Officials should be sent to study these systems, adopt best practices, and implement stringent waste disposal laws. While boosting tourism with budget allocations is commendable, neglecting cleanliness will undo all progress. Funds must be diverted to improve sanitation infrastructure, hire more workers, and maintain Shillong’s streets daily.

If the government continues to ignore this crisis, Meghalaya’s hard-earned reputation will crumble. No tourist will return to a state drowning in its own waste. The time for action is now before our “Scotland of the East” becomes synonymous with filth and negligence.

Yours etc.,

Carmel Fedrick Malngiang,

Via email

No unwarranted remarks please!

Editor,

The article, “Religion, Identity and Solidarity: The Case of the Khasi and Khmer People” by Bhogtoram Mawroh ( ST dated 8th April 2025) is an interesting read. However, the writer “mixed up” the scholarly/ academically piece of work with his prejudiced views on the indigenous faith and the Seng Khasi and Sein Raij which are highly unwarranted remarks.

Yours etc.,

Dr. Omarlin Kyndiah,

Via email