Meghalaya eves win nail-biting semifinal against Manipur

Shillong, April 11: Meghalaya held their nerve in the field to beat Manipur by 8 runs in an intense semifinal of the 2nd NECDC Senior Women Tournament 2025 at Rangpo, Sikkim on Friday.

After posting 109/7, Meghalaya were able to restrict their opponents to 101/7 in the T20 match.

The match had originally been scheduled for yesterday but was postponed due to rain. Meghalaya will meet hosts and defending champions Sikkim, who won their semifinal against Nagaland, in the title match tomorrow. The tournament is being organised by the North East Cricket Development Council and hosted by the Sikkim Cricket Association.

Manipur won the toss and made Meghalaya bat first. Luiza Tamang led the way with a finely crafted 42 from 49 balls, an innings that included five fours and a six. She got good support from Daiaka Emigale Warjri, who made 24 from 27 deliveries, while Neha Hajong and Indariakor K Wanniang both chipped in with 11 runs each. Manipur, however, kept plugging away and broke partnerships at regular intervals, with the 38 made between Luiza and Daiaka for the fourth wicket being the highest stand. For Manipur, captain RK Linthoingambi Devi, Monica Devi Ningthoujam and Ranjita Devi Koijam took two wickets each.

In response, Seterny Devi Brahmacharimayum top-scored with 36 from 45 at the top of the order but Meghalaya were excellent in the field. Rubi Chettri took 2/14 with the ball and all five of the other Manipur wickets to fall were via run out.

In the last over, Manipur needed 13 to win and hit four runs from the first three balls. However, bowler Monica Singh delivered three dot balls in a row to ensure victory for Meghalaya. Rubi, who also effected one run out, was named Player of the Match.

With the win, Meghalaya head to the final where they will face Sikkim, who, like them, are unbeaten in the tournament. The final will begin at 9:30am on Saturday and the match will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Sikkim Cricket Association and on the CricHeroes app.