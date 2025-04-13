Meghalaya eves win last-over thriller to become champions

NECDC Senior Women’s T20 Tourney

Shillong, April 12: A phenomenal performance saw Meghalaya beat Sikkim with two wickets in hand and just three balls to spare in the final of the 2nd NECDC Senior Women Tournament 2025 on Saturday to lift the trophy after a superlative performance that has seen them unbeaten throughout.

Chasing Sikkim’s total of 114/4, the chase went down to the wire but Meghalaya came through on 115/8 in 19.3 overs with the winning runs hit by Riticia Nongbet.

The Sikkim Cricket Association were the hosts of this tournament, which was organised by the North East Cricket Development Council as part of efforts to support the growth of the sport in the region. Sikkim and Nagaland were joint champions of the first edition held last year in Ri-Bhoi (the final was abandoned due to bad weather). Sikkim once again proved to be a strong team, winning both of their Group B matches against Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur before defeating Nagaland in the semifinals. Meghalaya, who were semifinalists in 2024, won both of their Group A games over Mizoram and Nagaland before taking care of Manipur in the last-four stage on Friday.

They relied heavily in the chase today on Debasmita Dutta, who has been very consistent throughout the tournament, and wicketkeeper Monica L Phawa. Debasmita made 35 from 41 balls as opening batter, with four fours, while Monica struck 37 from 28, which included three fours and a six.

Her dismissal off the last ball of the 18th over gave the hosts a glimmer of hope. Her dismissal left Meghalaya still requiring 11 to win from 2 overs, with only tailenders to get them across the finish line.

Meghalaya took five singles in the 19th over, which was bowled by Sikkim’s Primula Chettri, who had a fine day with figures of 4/28 in 4 overs. That left another six runs to get from the last over bowled by Mariam Subba. Deimaphisha Lamare knocked the first for two but was out LBW next ball. Four deliveries remained with four to win and Riticia, with all the pressure on her shoulders came out to the crease and immediately flicked a wayward full toss for four to fine leg to the absolute delight of her team mates.

Earlier, Sikkim had a slow start but managed a competitive total thanks to Pretika Chettri (29 from 20 balls) and Priyanka Kurmi (43 from 27). Debasmita (1/24 from 4 overs) and Monica Singh (1/26 from 4) took a wicket each for Meghalaya, while the other two Sikkim batters to fall were out via run out.

Monica L Phawa was named Player of the Final and Primula the Player of the Tournament and Top Wicket-taker awards. Samayita Roy Prodhan of Sikkim was the Top Scorer.

Meghalaya Cricket Association Honorary Secretary Rayonald Kharkamni was present at the final to cheer on the women’s team throughout the tournament.