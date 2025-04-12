MP govt names wildlife sanctuary after B.R. Ambedkar

Bhopal, April 12: In a significant gesture to honour B.R. Ambedkar, the legendary figure and architect of the Indian Constitution, the Madhya Pradesh government has unveiled its latest wildlife sanctuary named after him.

On April 14, the country will celebrate the birth anniversary of the iconic figure of India. Ambedkar was born in Mhow (now known as Ambedkar Nagar) in Madhya Pradesh. This marks the state’s 25th wildlife sanctuary, covering a sprawling 258.64-square km area in the Sagar district.

“A true tribute was paid to Baba Saheb by issuing a notification declaring the 258.64 square km reserved area of Sagar district as ‘Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sanctuary’. This new sanctuary will provide a new safe shelter to the wildlife. This sanctuary dedicated to Baba Saheb will strengthen the ecological balance as well as give impetus to tourism and provide new employment opportunities to the local people. This decision is a symbol of our reverence for nature, respect for the Constitution maker and commitment towards inclusive development,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in post on his X account.

The sanctuary, now officially named Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sanctuary, covers the area of reserved forest land across North Sagar Forest Division, including Banda Tehsil and Shahgarh forest zones.

Falling under the jurisdiction of the North Sagar Forest Circle, this protected area aims to conserve biodiversity, strengthen the ecological food chain, and boost tourism, thereby generating employment opportunities for locals.

Set to be inaugurated before Ambedkar Jayanti in 2025, the sanctuary aligns with Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to both honouring historical icons and preserving its natural heritage. The Forest department detailed this initiative in a recent notification and reiterated its goals for wildlife conservation and promoting sustainable eco-tourism.

Madhya Pradesh is renowned for its rich wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves, including Kanha Tiger Reserve in Balaghat and Mandla, Pench Tiger Reserve spanning Seoni and Chhindwara, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria, Satpura Tiger Reserve in Narmadapuram, and Panna Tiger Reserve in the Bundelkhand region, among others.

The newly designated sanctuary named after B.R. Ambedkar adds to this impressive collection, offering yet another hub for wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists alike.

