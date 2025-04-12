Saturday, April 12, 2025
WhatsApp suffers outage in India, users unable to send messages

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 12: Meta-owned popular messaging app WhatsApp on Saturday went down for users in India, who were unable to send messages and upload status. According to app outage tracking platform Down Detector, at least 81 per cent users reported problems with sending messages while 16 per cent with overall app experience.

“Is it just me or your WhatsApp is down as well? I am trying to upload status and it’s taking forever to do so,” said a user on X. There was no immediate statement from WhatsApp on the outage.

Some users reported similar outage on Facebook and Instagram as well, both owned by Meta. “Hey @WhatsApp, is the app down? I’m having trouble sending messages – they’re just not going through. Anyone else facing this?” posted one user.

In late February, WhatsApp experienced a massive outage, leaving many users across the world unable to use the app properly. Users were unable to connect or send messages via the WhatsApp app or WhatsApp Web or make any calls. Down Detector reported over 9,000 complaints on that day.

Earlier in the day, digital payments via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) returned for most users after the popular service suffered a nationwide outage affecting millions of users. Digital services on several online payment platforms were disrupted across the country, hindering local shopping, bill payments and business transactions.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the UPI services, posted on X social media platform that the disruptions were due to technical issues. “NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines,” the NPCI, shared in a post on social media platform X. “We are working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated. We regret the inconvenience caused,” it added.

MP govt names wildlife sanctuary after B.R. Ambedkar
Meghalaya BJP set out to dispel 'misinformation' over Waqf (Amendment) Act

