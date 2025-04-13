11 Andhra policemen suspended for negligence while escorting former MP

Amaravati, April 13 : Eleven police officers have been suspended in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur town for their conduct while escorting former Member of Parliament and YSR Congress Party leader Gorantla Madhav, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting an accused in police custody.

The action was taken against the police personnel after they were found to be negligent in performing their duties.

Those suspended include a circle inspector, two sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors, one head constable and five constables.

Madhav, who was arrested on Friday and sent to judicial custody on Saturday, had allegedly violated rules while being escorted to the Guntur General Hospital (GGH) and a city court and the policemen acted with negligence.

At GGH, Madhav was seen talking to someone over a mobile phone given to him by a YSRCP leader. He also pulled up police officers when he asked to wear a mask while being presented before the media.

Taking serious note of the incident, the higher officials had asked Guntur South DSP Bhanudaya to conduct an investigation and submit the report. Based on his report, Gunture Range IG suspended 11 police personnel.

Earlier, B. Seetharamaiah, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Special Branch, was transferred. He has been asked to report to the office of the Director General of Police.

The former MP was arrested along with five of his associates on Friday for allegedly assaulting an accused in police custody and obstructing the duties of law enforcement officers.

All the accused were remanded for 14 days and sent to the Nellore jail by the Guntur Special Mobile Court.

The incident occurred on Friday while the police were transporting Chebrolu Kiran, accused of making objectionable comments against YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife. When police were shifting Kiran from Mangalagiri to Guntur, Madhav and his supporters allegedly intercepted the police vehicle midway, pushed the officers aside, and assaulted the accused.

After the police managed to secure the accused and continued towards the Guntur district police headquarters, the group allegedly followed in a convoy of vehicles and again attempted to intimidate both the accused and police personnel. Upon reaching the police headquarters, Madhav and his associates again reportedly attacked the accused in custody.

Kiran was arrested on Friday after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) suspended him from the party and lodged a complaint with the police for making derogatory comments about former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife.

