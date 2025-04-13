Sunday, April 13, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Beleaguered BJP to realign focus on grassroots support in state

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 12: Despite being active in Meghalaya for over four decades, the State BJP has failed to significantly increase its tally of MLAs. Acknowledging this, the party has identified its inability to sustain grassroots support as a key reason and has resolved to focus entirely on strengthening its base ahead of the 2028 elections.
“To form the government or win more seats in the state, we need a strong grassroots organization. We’ve realized that whenever we start building it, for one reason or another, it fails to progress and we have to start over,” said BJP leader Gagan Jain.
According to him, this cycle has been going on “for donkey’s years,” and the party has now firmly decided to build and consolidate its grassroots presence.
“Unless we strengthen the grassroots and establish booth-level committees, we cannot win elections.
The entire focus of the BJP in the next three years will be on grassroots building,” he emphasised.
Reflecting on the party’s journey in Meghalaya, Jain recalled that the BJP has been contesting elections since the 1990s. Its peak came in the early 2000s when it managed to win three seats — two in East Khasi Hills and one in Garo Hills.
Though the party lost its foothold during the UPA years, it made a comeback in 2018, securing two seats — a performance it repeated in the 2023 Assembly elections.
He noted that the State BJP has consistently maintained a vote share of around 10 percent, and successive Lok Sabha elections have shown encouraging numbers. The best performance came in 2014 when former state BJP president Shibun Lyngdoh garnered 97,000 votes.
“We will continue to work at the grassroots and keep striving until we form the government. We remain positive and are moving ahead with full strength,” he added.

Previous article
Govt to stick to KHADC rules for nominated member: Dy CM
Next article
Private, govt hospitals in city face congestion

Related articles

NATIONAL

An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Varanasi on Saturday

An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Varanasi...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya one of happiest states/UTs

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, April 12: Meghalaya, despite ranking second on the poverty index, has secured the 10th...
NATIONAL

UPI faces 3rd outage in less than fortnight

New Delhi, April 12: UPI users across the country experienced transaction failures on Saturday as the popular payment...
NATIONAL

3 killed as Waqf Act protests spiral in WB

 CM says Act won't take effect in Bengal  High Court orders CAPF deployment KOLKATA, April 12: West Bengal Chief...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Varanasi on Saturday

NATIONAL 0
An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in...

Meghalaya one of happiest states/UTs

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, April 12: Meghalaya, despite ranking...

UPI faces 3rd outage in less than fortnight

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 12: UPI users across the country...
Load more

Popular news

An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Varanasi on Saturday

NATIONAL 0
An artist dressed as Lord Hanuman takes part in...

Meghalaya one of happiest states/UTs

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, April 12: Meghalaya, despite ranking...

UPI faces 3rd outage in less than fortnight

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 12: UPI users across the country...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge