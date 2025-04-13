Sunday, April 13, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Private, govt hospitals in city face congestion

By: By Our Reporter

State handling over 50 lakh OPD cases annually

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 12: Both private and government hospitals in Shillong and across Meghalaya are becoming increasingly cramped and congested, with government hospitals in the state handling over 50 lakh OPD cases annually.
A visit to any hospital in the city reveals overcrowded OPDs, packed with patients seeking diagnosis and treatment. The growing congestion has led to delays in services, with patients often waiting for hours — exacerbated by a shortage of doctors and specialists across Meghalaya.
Secretary of the Health Department, Ramkumar S, speaking to The Shillong Times, noted that hospital footfall has risen significantly over the last 5-6 years due to increased healthcare awareness. He stated that government hospitals—excluding sub-centres—are currently handling around 5 lakh OPD cases every month. He also highlighted that Meghalaya has the highest number of insurance claims, with 90 percent of households covered under the MHIS.
“The road network has improved, and the trend of seeking hospital care is driven by awareness and promotional efforts,” he said, while acknowledging the pressing need for larger hospitals and more hospital beds.
Citing an example, he mentioned that since the launch of Megh Can Care and the Cancer Mission, patient numbers in the cancer wing have increased manifold.
He informed that the government has expanded the number of beds in the cancer wing and is establishing around 100 new sub-centres. He expressed optimism that the state will soon address the shortage of doctors and nurses to meet the growing demand. “We are also setting up three new nursing colleges, which will help us produce more nurses,” he said, adding that the state will also have more doctors once the Shillong and Tura medical colleges become operational. With the support of these medical colleges, he added, the state aims to produce more specialists over the next 5-6 years.

Beleaguered BJP to realign focus on grassroots support in state
BJP to dispel misinformation about Waqf Act in Meghalaya

