Delhi CM flags off marathon as part of Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations

New Delhi, April 13 : In a vibrant prelude to Ambedkar Jayanti, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood flagged off a marathon event in the national capital on Sunday.

The run was part of a series of events organised by the Delhi government to honour the legacy of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, whose birth anniversary falls on April 14.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in the military cantonment of Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. He was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer, and political leader. Ambedkar chaired the committee that drafted the Constitution of India and served as the Minister of Law and Justice in the first cabinet of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Delhi government is celebrating the occasion with great fervour following the announcement by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena earlier this week declaring April 14 a public holiday for all government offices, autonomous bodies, and PSUs under the Delhi administration.

Addressing the participants and spectators, CM Gupta said, “Baba Saheb lives on in our hearts and minds. The path shown by him remains eternal. His birth anniversary is celebrated not only across India but around the world with immense enthusiasm; it’s become a continuous festival lasting several days.”

“These celebrations are taking place across the nation, and tomorrow, the entire country will come together to commemorate the occasion with great festivity,” she added.

The Chief Minister lauded the participation of children in the marathon and emphasised that the teachings and ideals of Dr Ambedkar must be actively practised.

“Today’s walkathon was truly inspiring. Hundreds of children took part, showing how Baba Saheb’s message continues to inspire new generations. He should not only be remembered but lived through our actions,” she said.

Gupta added that the Delhi government is committed to ensuring access to education, healthcare, and equality, in line with Ambedkar’s vision. She also encouraged schools and students to learn about Ambedkar and his principles.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, CM Gupta accused previous governments of politicising Dr Ambedkar’s legacy.

“They tried to limit Baba Saheb’s image to a classified caste, but he was a hero for the entire world,” she said.

In a veiled jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, she remarked, “Ask the Leader of Opposition if he is present in India to celebrate Baba Saheb’s birth anniversary?”

Speaking to IANS, Education Minister Ashish Sood paid tribute to Ambedkar as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and raised concerns about its misuse.

“There was no such thing as ‘Waqf’ in the original Constitution. Those who now speak grandly about the Constitution are actually distorting Ambedkar’s vision. It is unfortunate that in Bengal, under the Congress regime, the very Constitution he created was torn apart,” he added.

Highlighting BJP’s commitment to Ambedkar’s ideals, Sood highlighted the establishment of ‘Panch Teerth’ — five sites dedicated to Ambedkar across India — by the BJP government at the Centre.

“Similar events are being held in various state capitals to honour Baba Saheb on his birth anniversary,” he said.

Ambedkar Jayanti will be marked across Delhi on Monday with cultural programmes, public lectures, and tribute gatherings at memorials and educational institutions.

–IANS