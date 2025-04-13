‘May this festival bring new hope, happiness’, Prez Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on Baisakhi

New Delhi, April 13 : President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Baisakhi, saying that the festival would motivate people to work with commitment and dedication for the nation’s development.

Baisakhi, one of the biggest festivals marks the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth (Sikh order) by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, and also the start of the harvest season.

President Murmu, in a post on X, extended her heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in India and abroad.

The day is also celebrated in different parts of the country as Vishu, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Meshadi, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirapu, she said.

“These festivals celebrated at the time of harvest in various parts of India symbolise our social traditions and unity in diversity. Through these festivals we honour the hard work of our ‘Annadata’ farmers and express our gratitude to them. These festivals also give the message of preserving nature and protecting our cultural legacy,” President Murmu said in her post.

She hoped that these vibrant festivals would motivate people to work with commitment and dedication for the development of our nation.

Prime Minister Modi wished everyone a joyous Baisakhi and prayed that the festival brings happiness to everyone’s life.

He wrote on his X handle,” May this festival bring new hope, happiness and abundance into your life. May we always celebrate the spirit of togetherness, gratitude and renewal.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished that the festival brings joy to everyone’s life.

“Heartiest greetings to all of you on the holy festival of Baisakhi. I wish that this festival of joy and enthusiasm brings happiness, prosperity and good health to everyone’s life,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the festival is a symbol of the country’s rich farming traditions.

He wrote in X (in Hindi, loosely translated as), “Heartiest congratulations to all the farmers, Sikh brothers and the people of the state on the auspicious festival of Baisakhi, a symbol of India’s rich farming traditions and glorious heritage! May this festival of joy and happiness, Baisakhi, bring prosperity and happiness to everyone’s life.”

Crowds of devotees on Sunday thronged gurdwaras across Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country to celebrate Baisakhi.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar, one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines, was tastefully decorated, and many devotees came to offer prayers. Many consider taking the holy dip in the Golden Temple sarovar as significant to mark the day. Some devotees even stayed overnight on the Golden Temple premises to take the dip in the early hours. Day-long langars (community kitchens) have been organised to mark the day.

Besides the Golden Temple, people took a holy dip in scores of historic gurdwaras across Punjab. A sea of devotees was also witnessed at the Takht Kesgarh Sahib in the holy city of Anandpur Sahib, where the Khalsa Panth was founded in 1699.

–IANS