J&K ACB presents charge sheet against MP Aga Syed Ruhullah, 21 others

Srinagar, April 13 : J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has produced a charge sheet against 22 persons, including MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, for withdrawing “fraudulent payments” by making insertions and tampering with the Revenue records in Budgam district.

A spokesman of ACB said, “Anti-Corruption Bureau produced charge sheet before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Srinagar in Case FIR No. 18/2009 under Section 5(1)(d) r/w 5(2) of J&K PC Act Svt. 2006 and Section 120-B,467,468,471 RPC against 22 accused persons, including two Collectors of LAWDA, four other public servants (now retired) and 16 beneficiaries.

The case was registered after a Joint Surprise Check (JSC) by ACB into the allegation of abuse of official position by the officers/officials of Rukhs and Farms Department, Kashmir.

During JSC into compensation payments for the rehabilitation of Dal dwellers under Government order No. 56-Rev(S) of 2006, it was revealed that the officials of the Revenue and Agriculture Department “conspired” with certain beneficiaries (Kamas/tenants) to fraudulently inflate land records to claim excess compensation, the statement issued by ACB said.

These officials “abused” their positions to show excessive land possession in favour of beneficiaries, leading to undue payments and losses to the state exchequer, it said.

The officials of Rakhs and Farms, in connivance with officials of LAWDA and Revenue Department, through tampering/insertions in revenue records, managed to inflate the quantum of land in possession of tenants (Kamas).

“Through fraudulent mutations, the land in possession was shown as 60 kanals instead of 6 kanals under Khasra No. 1692, 40 kanals instead of 4 kanals under Khasra No. 1666/750 and 07 kanal-10 Marlas instead of 2 kanals under Khasra No. 1736. Due to the inflated quantity of land, the excessive payment to the Kamas/tenants was Rs 38.20 lakh, and in this way, the officials misused their official position, and the losses were incurred against the State Exchequer,” it said.

The charge sheet was produced before the court of Special Anti-Corruption Judge Srinagar for Judicial determination on Saturday, the ACB spokesman said.

–IANS