Marriages between blood relatives very rare in M’laya, shows survey

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 12: Meghalaya has reported one of the lowest percentages of consanguineous marriages (marriages between blood relatives) in India, as per data from the National Sample Survey (NSS) 76th Round. Only 0.4% of people in the state reported having parents who were blood relatives; well below the national average of 4.2%.

The data takes into account first cousins, second cousins, and uncle-niece or nephew-aunt relationships under the category of “blood-related” parents.

Interestingly, most of the Northeastern states recorded figures well above Meghalaya’s. Arunachal Pradesh stands out with a staggering 54.6% of people reporting consanguineous parentage, the highest in the country. Manipur (4.9%), Assam (4.1%), Mizoram (3.7%), and Tripura (4.2%) also show higher rates compared to Meghalaya, suggesting a stark cultural and social divergence within the region.

This trend underscores Meghalaya’s distinct matrilineal culture, especially among the Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia tribes, where marriage customs and kinship structures differ significantly from patriarchal societies. These communities traditionally avoid intra-clan marriages, which could explain the low incidence of consanguineous unions.

Medical experts have long cautioned against consanguineous marriages due to the heightened risk of inherited genetic disorders, congenital disabilities, and neonatal mortality. The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that children born to consanguineous couples face a higher risk of autosomal recessive disorders. In contrast to southern states like Andhra Pradesh (16.9%), Tamil Nadu (16.0%), and Karnataka (9.4%), where consanguinity is often culturally accepted, Meghalaya’s social fabric appears to offer a natural safeguard against such health risks.