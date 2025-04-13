Sunday, April 13, 2025
Meghalaya one of happiest states/UTs

By: Special Correspondent

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, April 12: Meghalaya, despite ranking second on the poverty index, has secured the 10th position among the happiest states and Union Territories in India, according to the Indian Happiness Index Report by HappyPlus Consulting.
The state’s natural beauty, from breathtaking waterfalls to serene landscapes, along with its emphasis on traditional artistry, contributes significantly to its high happiness ranking. HappyPlus Consulting evaluates happiness based on parameters like life satisfaction, emotional well-being, support systems, freedom of choice, generosity, and even perceptions of corruption.
The survey names Himachal Pradesh as the happiest state in India. Similar to Meghalaya, its top ranking is attributed to its scenic beauty and the deep, meaningful connections shared among its residents.
People in hill states often lead lives closely connected to nature—a key contributor to their overall well-being. “People here love to live within nature and respect it, which majorly contributes to the state’s high happiness ranking,” the report notes.
Mizoram, another small hill state, ranks second and is followed by the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Punjab, Gujarat, Sikkim, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, and finally Meghalaya at 10th.
Mizoram has consistently ranked high on the happiness index due to its strong sense of community and high literacy rates. Punjab follows closely, known for its vibrant culture, religious diversity, agricultural success, and renowned cuisine.
Gujarat, a prosperous state with a strong economy and rich heritage, ranks next. Its thriving industries and sense of community contribute to its inclusion among the top happiest states.
Sikkim follows Gujarat, praised for its stunning landscapes and tranquil atmosphere that promotes a sense of peace and happiness. Puducherry, a coastal Union Territory, comes next.
Arunachal Pradesh ranks eighth, with its lush rainforests and vibrant tribal culture adding richness to its heritage. Kerala, in ninth place, earns its spot with a high literacy rate, efficient healthcare, and abundant natural beauty.
The report highlights that India’s diversity influences the distribution of happiness across states. Factors such as quality of life, social support, economic stability, cultural richness, and environmental sustainability determine these rankings.
Uttar Pradesh, one of the economically poorer states, ranks last in the happiness index.
HappyPlus, the Mumbai-based organization behind the survey, was founded by happiness experts, positive psychologists, and researchers dedicated to improving well-being through targeted interventions across various sectors.

BJP to dispel misinformation about Waqf Act in Meghalaya

