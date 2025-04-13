BJP to dispel misinformation about Waqf Act in Meghalaya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 12: The BJP’s Meghalaya unit will organise workshops and awareness campaigns across the state to dispel misinformation about the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

State BJP leader Gagan Jain told reporters on Saturday that a direction in this regard was received from the party’s central leadership.

“We were enlightened about the Act. We were told to dispel all the misinformation that the Opposition is carrying forward,” Jain said.

The BJP leader also said this is a very important Act that will ensure there is a right to appeal if the Waqf Board decides to take away the properties of somebody.

“Earlier, there was no right to appeal against illegal and wrongful approach to properties by the Waqf Board. Now, this Act will take care of it,” Jain added.

Recently, the Shillong Muslim Union (SMU) had convened a meeting of various Muslim organisations to discuss the developments regarding Waqf land in India, especially the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in both Houses of Parliament.

SMU general secretary Noor Nongrum expressed regret over “misinformation” intended by the government. He said the right to challenge the decisions of the Waqf Tribunal in the High Court has always existed and the government is misleading people by presenting this as a new amendment.

Nongrum questioned the composition of the Waqf Board, as the Amendment Act allows people from other religions to become its members.