Govt urges Guv to take up NEHU issue with Centre

SHILLONG, April 13: Seeking to end the months-long impasse in the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), the state government has now urged Governor CH Vijayashankar to take up the matter with the central government.

Expressing concern over the prolonged deadlock, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Sunday said since the state has limited authority to intervene into the matter directly, it is in constant communication with the Education Ministry to find solutions to the problems.

“The Chief Minister is in touch with the Ministry and he is updating the Centre from time to time. I also at my level have taken it up with the Centre to find a sustainable solution at the earliest,” he said further adding, “We met the Governor and discussed the issue and requested him to take it up at his level.”

“I personally request the NEHU students, faculty members and also the Minister of Education to address the problems at the earliest for the sake of everyone. At the end of the day this is disturbing the academic environment in the campus,” he stated.

He also informed that discussions are also on with the students’ bodies of the university.

On the continued protest against incumbent Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had earlier said, “We are concerned about the issue in NEHU and mostly I am concerned about the students. There are issues from both sides. We have tried to understand those issues, tried to reach out to different stakeholders either me directly or somebody in the system (government) and try to see how we could resolve the issue so that NEHU can function in a smooth manner.”

He had also said that the state government was trying to bring different stakeholders together to resolve the issue but was uncertain about how things would pan out.