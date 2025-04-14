Monday, April 14, 2025
MEGHALAYA

‘Pharma plants to come up in state only after public approval’

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, April 13: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has announced that the state government will not proceed with plans to establish pharmaceutical industries without public approval.
Speaking to The Shillong Times on Sunday, Lyngdoh stated that the government had initially planned to set up pharmaceutical plants to create job opportunities for youths who have completed their pharmacy courses.
However, due to public opposition, the proposal has been shelved, she said, adding that the government will move forward with the project only after public approval.
Byrnihat was earmarked as the proposed location for the proposed plants.
The minister said the state will need to collaborate with established pharmaceutical firms from other parts of the country, as the government lacks the expertise and resources to independently establish such industries.
Lyngdoh said the government is considering a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model or any other approach that suits the state’s needs.
The government is looking to increase the number of sanctioned pharmacist posts by setting up more pharmacies in rural health centres, including Community Health Centres (CHCs) that have been converted into First Referral Units (FRUs).
However, Lyngdoh warned that creating additional sanctioned posts is a complex and time-consuming process.
It may be added that a group of qualified and registered pharmacists from Meghalaya had, earlier, urged the state government to establish pharmaceutical industries to generate employment opportunities for them.
They had also called on the state government to create more job opportunities for pharmacy graduates and to increase the number of pharmacists to meet Indian Public Health Standards across healthcare facilities in Meghalaya.

Previous article
Govt urges Guv to take up NEHU issue with Centre

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Govt urges Guv to take up NEHU issue with Centre

SHILLONG, April 13: Seeking to end the months-long impasse in the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), the state government...
MEGHALAYA

BJP raises menace of extortion in central schemes in WGH

SHILLONG, April 13: The Meghalaya BJP on Sunday denounced the rampant corruption in the implementation of the Pradhan...
MEGHALAYA

VPP flags neglect of Opposition legislators by MDA government

‘Undue privileges’ being given to political appointees, says party SHILLONG, April 13: The Voice of the People Party (VPP)...
MEGHALAYA

Tourist’s death: Hungarian Embassy yet to contact govt

SHILLONG, April 13: The Hungarian Embassy is yet to send an official communication to the Meghalaya government on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt urges Guv to take up NEHU issue with Centre

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 13: Seeking to end the months-long impasse...

BJP raises menace of extortion in central schemes in WGH

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 13: The Meghalaya BJP on Sunday denounced...

VPP flags neglect of Opposition legislators by MDA government

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Undue privileges’ being given to political appointees, says party SHILLONG,...
Load more

Popular news

Govt urges Guv to take up NEHU issue with Centre

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 13: Seeking to end the months-long impasse...

BJP raises menace of extortion in central schemes in WGH

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 13: The Meghalaya BJP on Sunday denounced...

VPP flags neglect of Opposition legislators by MDA government

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Undue privileges’ being given to political appointees, says party SHILLONG,...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge