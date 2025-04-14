‘Pharma plants to come up in state only after public approval’

SHILLONG, April 13: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has announced that the state government will not proceed with plans to establish pharmaceutical industries without public approval.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Sunday, Lyngdoh stated that the government had initially planned to set up pharmaceutical plants to create job opportunities for youths who have completed their pharmacy courses.

However, due to public opposition, the proposal has been shelved, she said, adding that the government will move forward with the project only after public approval.

Byrnihat was earmarked as the proposed location for the proposed plants.

The minister said the state will need to collaborate with established pharmaceutical firms from other parts of the country, as the government lacks the expertise and resources to independently establish such industries.

Lyngdoh said the government is considering a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model or any other approach that suits the state’s needs.

The government is looking to increase the number of sanctioned pharmacist posts by setting up more pharmacies in rural health centres, including Community Health Centres (CHCs) that have been converted into First Referral Units (FRUs).

However, Lyngdoh warned that creating additional sanctioned posts is a complex and time-consuming process.

It may be added that a group of qualified and registered pharmacists from Meghalaya had, earlier, urged the state government to establish pharmaceutical industries to generate employment opportunities for them.

They had also called on the state government to create more job opportunities for pharmacy graduates and to increase the number of pharmacists to meet Indian Public Health Standards across healthcare facilities in Meghalaya.