Mentally unwell man missing from Asam Rifles camp in Laitkor

SHILLONG, April 13: Rohit Kumar, a 25-year-old mentally challenged man, has been missing since the afternoon of April 12.

He is the son of Havildar Naveen stationed at the Laitkor Assam Rifles camp. Kumar was last seen near Gate No. 1 of the camp.

He was wearing a blue tracksuit at the time of his disappearance.

Concerned parties have urged the general public to contact his father (6207200331) or Assistant Commandant Pradipta Sahoo (8249098051) to share any information about Kumar’s whereabouts.