April 13 a dark day for Block-I, Block-II people, declares forum

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 13: The Hynniewtrep Border Dispute Redressal Forum (HBDRF) on Sunday declared April 13 a dark day in the history of the Khasi-Pnar community residing in Block-I and Block-II.
In a press release, HBDRF Chairman Chandame Sungoh stated that on this day in 1951, the Assam government forcibly annexed Labang Nongphyllut Dolloiship (now Block-I) and part of Raid Nongtung Khyrwang (now Block-II) into the then United Cachar & Mikir Hills — now known as the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council — through an official notification issued during the formation of the Autonomous District Council.
Sungoh alleged that the annexation was carried out without the knowledge or consent of the local Khasi and Pnar population, thereby denying them their rights and justice.
He reiterated the forum’s strong opposition to what he described as the unjust and forceful takeover of their ancestral lands by the Assam government, affirming that HBDRF will continue to fight for the rights of the people in these areas.
Despite the historical grievance, Sungoh expressed cautious optimism about the ongoing boundary talks between Meghalaya and Assam.
“We remain hopeful that Block-I and Block-II will eventually be restored to Meghalaya,” he said.

