MEGHALAYA

Tourist’s death: Hungarian Embassy yet to contact govt

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 13: The Hungarian Embassy is yet to send an official communication to the Meghalaya government on the plan of action with regard to the body Puskas Zsolt, the tourist who died in Shella area after March 29, the date he went missing.
“So far, there has been no communication from the embassy,” DGP Idashisha Nongrang said on Sunday.
Zsolt’s body remains at the morgue of the Shillong Civil Hospital.
Zsolt’s body was found on April 10, and the magistrate’s inquest report indicates that he likely fell from a steep slope. His body bore multiple injuries consistent with a high-impact fall.

