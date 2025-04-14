Monday, April 14, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Warning for illegal stone miners in GH plain belt to stop activities

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, April 13: Various parties involved in the illegal mining of stones have been told to immediately halt their unlawful activities, mostly in the plain-belt bordering areas of South West Garo Hills.
In the warning, the Niksamo Garo Community Organisation (NGCO), a civil society organisation (CSO) from Garo Hills, raised concern over the impact the illegal stone mining had on the local environment, protection of local resources and indigenous rights of the people of the region.
According to NGCO’s findings, numerous illegal stone quarries are operating without valid licenses or environmental clearances in the border areas. These operations are not only unlawful but are also causing severe environmental degradation, particularly the destruction of river ecosystems, forested areas, caves, and scenic landscapes that make up the natural heritage of Garo Hills.
In an official statement NGCO pointed out that catchment areas of several rivers are drying up due to excessive and unregulated extraction of stones. These resources are allegedly being transported across state borders to Assam and even across international borders to Bangladesh, further compounding the issue.
“These illegal mining activities are destroying the beauty and biodiversity of our land. Several tourist spots have already been damaged beyond recognition. If this continues unchecked, it will have irreversible consequences on our environment and future generations,” said president of NGCO, Tengrak Marak.
A recent visit by NGCO to Garobadha, particularly the villages of Tan Gaon and Chatibui, revealed shocking ground realities. The team found that stone quarrying was being carried out openly without any official license or legal sanction.
During the visit, NGCO also interacted with local villagers, who clearly denied giving any permission for such activities on their community or A∙king land. The villagers expressed concern over the loss of forest cover and the drying of nearby water sources due to mining.
Blaming the state forest department for its failure, NGCO said that despite clear evidence of wrongdoing and complaints from local communities, the department had failed to respond to the situation. They further condemned the issuance of “challans” (transport permits) for exporting stones that are clearly being mined illegally, suggesting potential complicity or negligence by responsible authorities.
The CSO has warned all involved to immediately cease all illegal operations as they would not remain silent on the issue.
Additionally, NGCO has reached out to Nokmas (traditional custodians of the A∙king land) across Garo Hills, urging them to remain vigilant and not permit any illegal mining activities within their territories.
In a release this morning, NGCO has called for an investigation by the forest department and the district administration to ensure the closure of such illegal acts while also asking for damaged areas to be restored.
“The illegal issuance of challans needs to also be investigated and there is also a need to implement long-term protective measures for the sustainable conservation of the Garo Hills region. We will continue to raise our voice until that happens,” added Tengrak.

