Tuesday, April 15, 2025
MCA names squad for NE U-14 tourney

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, April 14: The Meghalaya Cricket Association today named its final 17-member squad for the 1st North East Little Master’s Trophy 2025, an U-14 boys’ tournament under the aegis of the Assam Cricket Association, which will be held in Guwahati.
Twenty-one players had been shortlisted for the state team and have been undergoing a training camp in Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi, since last week. The camp will continue until the team leaves for Guwahati on April 19.
Meghalaya squad:
Sahil R Marak, Steve Rayan R Marak, Anurup Paul, Janggo K Marak, Donsrang Chubat Sangma, Calvin P Syngkli, Subot Kapri, Melvin Basil Warjri, Aditya Singh, Abhinav Khanal, Ashwin Shah, Jagrit Thakur, Aryan Sunar, Ayush Sangma, Abdulla Pathaw, Iaisanbha Khongji, Mebanlambha Lyngshiang
Standbys: Rimsrukang Ch Momin, Teibankhraw Mukhim, Bansan Shaphrang Kynter, Tuesdream Rabha
Support staff: Synrapsing Riahtam (head coach), Eugene K Kharsyntiew (assistant coach), Hamboy Langbang (physio), Skhembor Khongbtep (trainer), Prewindson Sangma (manager)

