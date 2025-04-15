MCA names squad for NE U-14 tourney

Shillong, April 14: The Meghalaya Cricket Association today named its final 17-member squad for the 1st North East Little Master’s Trophy 2025, an U-14 boys’ tournament under the aegis of the Assam Cricket Association, which will be held in Guwahati.

Twenty-one players had been shortlisted for the state team and have been undergoing a training camp in Nongkhrah, Ri-Bhoi, since last week. The camp will continue until the team leaves for Guwahati on April 19.

Meghalaya squad:

Sahil R Marak, Steve Rayan R Marak, Anurup Paul, Janggo K Marak, Donsrang Chubat Sangma, Calvin P Syngkli, Subot Kapri, Melvin Basil Warjri, Aditya Singh, Abhinav Khanal, Ashwin Shah, Jagrit Thakur, Aryan Sunar, Ayush Sangma, Abdulla Pathaw, Iaisanbha Khongji, Mebanlambha Lyngshiang

Standbys: Rimsrukang Ch Momin, Teibankhraw Mukhim, Bansan Shaphrang Kynter, Tuesdream Rabha

Support staff: Synrapsing Riahtam (head coach), Eugene K Kharsyntiew (assistant coach), Hamboy Langbang (physio), Skhembor Khongbtep (trainer), Prewindson Sangma (manager)