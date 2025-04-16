Wednesday, April 16, 2025
India to play six white-ball matches in B’desh in August

By: Agencies

Dhaka, April 15: Team India will tour Bangladesh for a six-match white-ball series in August, with games split between Mirpur and Chattogram, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Tuesday.
The tour will feature three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals, marking India’s first T20 bilateral series in Bangladesh and their first exclusive white-ball tour to the country since 2014.
According to the itinerary, India will begin their campaign with two ODIs in Mirpur on August 17 and 20, followed by the final ODI and the first T20 in Chattogram on August 23 and 26. The final leg of the series will see the Men in Blue return to the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur for the last two T20Is on August 29 and 31.
The Indian team is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on August 13 and will use the series as key preparation ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup T20. While India is set to host the continental tournament, its venue remains undecided amid ongoing uncertainty over Pakistan’s participation and travel logistics. The Asia Cup could potentially be staged in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, or the UAE.
BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury expressed his excitement over the series, calling it one of the most eagerly awaited events in Bangladesh’s home calendar.
“India have set the benchmark in international cricket across all formats, and the cricket-loving millions in both countries are sure to enjoy this contest,” he said. “Bangladesh and India have played some very competitive matches in recent years, and I am confident this will be another hard-fought and entertaining series.”

