Shillong Cricket Academy beat Goalpara

Shillong, April 15: The Shillong Cricket Academy team won their second match of the 10th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial U-19 Cricket Meet in Guwahati on Tuesday.
Up against Goalpara Cricket Academy, the Shillong CA team won by six wickets and with 6.3 overs to spare. The tournament is being organised by Bud Cricket Club at the NFRSA Cricket Ground in the Maligaon area of Guwahati. Shillong CA lost their opener against Mangaldai Cricket Academy yesterday.
Goalpara CA won the toss, opted to bat first and were bowled out for 239 in 49.5 overs. Asjad top-scored with a fine 73 from 98 balls before he became one of Ashish Kumar Lohar’s many scalps today. Ashish finished with superbly impressive figures of 6/25 in 9.5 overs, while Shushant Das claimed 2/41 in 10. Angkit Tamang (1/30 in 9) and Mewankitbok Kharpuri (1/37 in 6) were the other wicket-takers.
In the chase Krishiv Chaudhary hit 42 from 78 balls at the top of the order and there were contributions right down the order, with Shubham Rasaily hitting 30 from 50 and Aditya Singh a rapid 49 from 40. Rudra Singh Rathore was Shillong CA’s top scorer with an unbeaten 64 from 70 deliveries, which included five fours.
Ashish was named Player of the Match.

