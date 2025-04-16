Wednesday, April 16, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia erupts, prompting aviation warning

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Jakarta, April 16: Mount Lewotobi, located in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province, erupted on Wednesday, triggering a flight warning and safety advisories, the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre said.

The eruption released a column of ash up to 3,500 metres into the sky, and the thick gray cloud moved westward and northwestward of the crater. To mitigate risks posed by the volcanic ash, a Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation has been issued at the orange level, the second-highest warning, banning planes from flying below 5,000 metres in the vicinity of Mount Lewotobi.

Aircraft should also exercise caution regarding the presence of volcanic ash, which can disturb their flights. To protect the residents living on the slope of the volcano from the risks of hot clouds and volcanic materials, the centre has issued safety advisories, Xinhua news agency reported.

The residents, tourists, and visitors should not engage in any activities within a radius of six km from the volcano. The communities living near the volcano should be aware of the potential for lava floods induced by rivers originating from the peak of the volcano when heavy rains occur.

The residents whose living areas are reachable by the volcanic ash spread should wear facemasks or nose-mouth covers to protect themselves from respiratory system hazards. Last month, the Centre for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation had raised the alert status to the highest level after eruption of Mount Lewotobi.

The eruption released a column of ash up to 8,000 metres high before midnight on March 20. Mount Lewotobi, standing at 1,584 metres, is one of Indonesia’s 127 active volcanoes. Indonesia is an archipelago of 270 million people with frequent seismic activity.

It has 120 active volcanos and sits along the ‘Ring of Fire’, a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin. Indonesia sits on the boundary of several major tectonic plates: the Eurasian, Australian, and Pacific plates and has experienced some of the world’s deadliest and most powerful eruptions, such as the eruption of Mount Tambora in 1815, further highlighting the country’s vulnerability to volcanic hazards.

IANS

Previous article
Sensex rises for 3rd day; Nifty near 23,450 as banks lead rally
Next article
Justice B.R. Gavai recommended as next Chief Justice of India

Related articles

NATIONAL

Justice B.R. Gavai recommended as next Chief Justice of India

New Delhi, April 16: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has recommended the name of Justice B.R....
NATIONAL

Sensex rises for 3rd day; Nifty near 23,450 as banks lead rally

Mumbai, April 16: The Indian stock markets on Wednesday continued their upward journey for the third straight trading...
INTERNATIONAL

Smearing China cannot help remove US label as empire of hacking: Beijing

Beijing, April 16: A Chinese military spokesperson on Wednesday condemned a recent US assessment report for its irresponsible...
NATIONAL

Google removes 247.4 mn ads in India last year, suspends 2.9 mn ad accounts

New Delhi, April 16: Google on Wednesday said that it removed 247.4 million ads in India last year,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Justice B.R. Gavai recommended as next Chief Justice of India

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 16: Chief Justice of India (CJI)...

Sensex rises for 3rd day; Nifty near 23,450 as banks lead rally

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, April 16: The Indian stock markets on Wednesday...

Smearing China cannot help remove US label as empire of hacking: Beijing

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, April 16: A Chinese military spokesperson on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

Justice B.R. Gavai recommended as next Chief Justice of India

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 16: Chief Justice of India (CJI)...

Sensex rises for 3rd day; Nifty near 23,450 as banks lead rally

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, April 16: The Indian stock markets on Wednesday...

Smearing China cannot help remove US label as empire of hacking: Beijing

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, April 16: A Chinese military spokesperson on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge