Wednesday, April 16, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Justice B.R. Gavai recommended as next Chief Justice of India

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 16: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has recommended the name of Justice B.R. Gavai as his successor. CJI Khanna will demit office on May 13, after a tenure of around 6 months in the highest judicial office of the country.

Justice Gavai, in line to be the 53th CJI, will have a tenure of over 6 months and he will demit office on November 23, 2025. CJI Khanna wrote to the Central government, recommending the name of Justice Gavai, as per the established practice of the CJI naming the senior-most judge as his successor.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Centre asks the outgoing CJI to name the successor, just before a month of retirement. Justice Gavai was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on May 29, 2019.

Appointed as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court in November 2003, and became a permanent Judge in November 2005. Before elevation to the Bench, he practised in Constitutional Law and Administrative Law, and acted as Standing Counsel for Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Amravati Municipal Corporation, and Amravati University.

He was appointed as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in the Bombay High Court, Nagpur Bench in August 1992 and served till July 1993. He was appointed as Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for the Nagpur Bench on January 17, 2000.

In the apex court, Justice Gavai, a part of the 7-judge Constitution Bench dealing with the question of whether a sub-classification amongst reserved category groups for giving more beneficial treatment would be permissible under the Constitution, suggested the application of the “creamy layer” principle to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for availing benefits of affirmative action.

In his detailed opinion, Justice Gavai said: “When the 9-Judge Bench in Indra Sawhney held that applicability of such a test (creamy layer test) insofar as Other Backward Classes are concerned would advance equality as enshrined in the Constitution, then why such a test should not also be made applicable to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe.”

“Can a child of IAS/IPS or Civil Service officers be equated with a child of a disadvantaged member belonging to Scheduled Castes, studying in a Gram Panchayat/Zilla Parishad school in a village?” he asked.

Justice Gavai said putting the children of the parents from the SCs and STs who, on account of the benefit of reservation, have reached a high position and ceased to be socially, economically and educationally backward and the children of parents doing manual work in the villages in the same category would defeat the constitutional mandate.

IANS

Previous article
Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia erupts, prompting aviation warning

Related articles

NATIONAL

Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia erupts, prompting aviation warning

Jakarta, April 16: Mount Lewotobi, located in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, erupted on Wednesday, triggering a flight...
NATIONAL

Sensex rises for 3rd day; Nifty near 23,450 as banks lead rally

Mumbai, April 16: The Indian stock markets on Wednesday continued their upward journey for the third straight trading...
INTERNATIONAL

Smearing China cannot help remove US label as empire of hacking: Beijing

Beijing, April 16: A Chinese military spokesperson on Wednesday condemned a recent US assessment report for its irresponsible...
NATIONAL

Google removes 247.4 mn ads in India last year, suspends 2.9 mn ad accounts

New Delhi, April 16: Google on Wednesday said that it removed 247.4 million ads in India last year,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia erupts, prompting aviation warning

NATIONAL 0
Jakarta, April 16: Mount Lewotobi, located in Indonesia's East...

Sensex rises for 3rd day; Nifty near 23,450 as banks lead rally

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, April 16: The Indian stock markets on Wednesday...

Smearing China cannot help remove US label as empire of hacking: Beijing

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, April 16: A Chinese military spokesperson on Wednesday...
Load more

Popular news

Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia erupts, prompting aviation warning

NATIONAL 0
Jakarta, April 16: Mount Lewotobi, located in Indonesia's East...

Sensex rises for 3rd day; Nifty near 23,450 as banks lead rally

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, April 16: The Indian stock markets on Wednesday...

Smearing China cannot help remove US label as empire of hacking: Beijing

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, April 16: A Chinese military spokesperson on Wednesday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge