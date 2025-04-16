Wednesday, April 16, 2025
SPORTS

Over 900 students take part in Ri Bhoi inter-school athletic meet

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

Nongpoh, April 15: The NSCA Mini Stadium in Pahamsyiem came alive on Monday as more than 900 students from 36 schools across Ri Bhoi District took part in the opening day of the District Level Inter-School Athletic Meet 2025.
The three-day sporting event is being organised by the Office of the District Sports Officer in partnership with the Athletic Committee of the Ri Bhoi District Sports Association (RBDSA).
The meet was officially inaugurated by Eric C. Dkhar, Assistant Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District, in the presence of District Sports Officer Bobby L. Nongbet, RBDSA President R.B. Shadap, and several other dignitaries and guests.
The athletic meet aims to offer young students a platform to display their sporting abilities beyond the academic space, with a strong focus on encouraging physical fitness, mental well-being, and social development.
On the other hand, a total of 16 track and field events are being contested, including the 100m sprint, long jump, high jump, shot put, and others.
The competitions are divided into six categories, with events held separately for boys and girls.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Assistant Commissioner Dkhar highlighted the vital role of sports in holistic education.
“Athletics not only builds a healthy body but also nurtures discipline, mental clarity, and a strong sense of teamwork,” he said.
He encouraged all the young athletes to give their best on the field while also maintaining focus on their academic journey.

Previous article
Mawsynram girls beat Pongtung by 151 runs
Next article
EWKH win over WJHDCA

Related articles

SPORTS

Chahal helps PBKS defend lowest IPL total in match against KKR

Mullanpur, April 15: Punjab Kings defended the lowest-ever total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history as they beat...
SPORTS

Real Madrid eye comeback against Arsenal in Champions League

Madrid, April 15: Real Madrid’s website defiantly told fans that “anything is possible,” one day before the defending...
SALANTINI JANERA

MHIS-ni namgniko ra·na gita Aadhar-na biming segatchina Health Minister didia

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS)-na biming segatani 80 percent gapna siengahaon, sanna bananirangko ra·na gita...
SPORTS

Bournemouth beat Fulham to end six-match winless run

London, April 15: Antoine Semenyo’s goal after just 53 seconds was enough for Bournemouth to beat Fulham and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Chahal helps PBKS defend lowest IPL total in match against KKR

SPORTS 0
Mullanpur, April 15: Punjab Kings defended the lowest-ever total...

Real Madrid eye comeback against Arsenal in Champions League

SPORTS 0
Madrid, April 15: Real Madrid’s website defiantly told fans...

MHIS-ni namgniko ra·na gita Aadhar-na biming segatchina Health Minister didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS)-na biming...
Load more

Popular news

Chahal helps PBKS defend lowest IPL total in match against KKR

SPORTS 0
Mullanpur, April 15: Punjab Kings defended the lowest-ever total...

Real Madrid eye comeback against Arsenal in Champions League

SPORTS 0
Madrid, April 15: Real Madrid’s website defiantly told fans...

MHIS-ni namgniko ra·na gita Aadhar-na biming segatchina Health Minister didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS)-na biming...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge