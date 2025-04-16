Over 900 students take part in Ri Bhoi inter-school athletic meet

Nongpoh, April 15: The NSCA Mini Stadium in Pahamsyiem came alive on Monday as more than 900 students from 36 schools across Ri Bhoi District took part in the opening day of the District Level Inter-School Athletic Meet 2025.

The three-day sporting event is being organised by the Office of the District Sports Officer in partnership with the Athletic Committee of the Ri Bhoi District Sports Association (RBDSA).

The meet was officially inaugurated by Eric C. Dkhar, Assistant Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District, in the presence of District Sports Officer Bobby L. Nongbet, RBDSA President R.B. Shadap, and several other dignitaries and guests.

The athletic meet aims to offer young students a platform to display their sporting abilities beyond the academic space, with a strong focus on encouraging physical fitness, mental well-being, and social development.

On the other hand, a total of 16 track and field events are being contested, including the 100m sprint, long jump, high jump, shot put, and others.

The competitions are divided into six categories, with events held separately for boys and girls.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Assistant Commissioner Dkhar highlighted the vital role of sports in holistic education.

“Athletics not only builds a healthy body but also nurtures discipline, mental clarity, and a strong sense of teamwork,” he said.

He encouraged all the young athletes to give their best on the field while also maintaining focus on their academic journey.