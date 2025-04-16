Wednesday, April 16, 2025
SPORTS

EWKH win over WJHDCA

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, April 15: Eastern West Khasi Hills District Cricket Association (EWKHDCA) romped to a nine-wicket victory over West Jaintia Hills District Cricket Association (WJHDCA) in the opening Zone 1 match of the MCA U-16 Boys Inter-District Tournament 2025 in Mukhla Mission, on Tuesday.
EWKHDCA is the newest district cricket association to be affiliated to the Meghalaya Cricket Association and they tore through the WJHDCA batting line-up after the latter won the toss and chose to bat first. That decision did not work out for the hosts, who were bowled out for just 30 in 16 overs. No WJH batter got into double figures, while Dabetbhalang Kharjana and Keeperwellson Sun took six wickets between them.

Previous article
Over 900 students take part in Ri Bhoi inter-school athletic meet
Next article
Shillong Cricket Academy beat Goalpara

Related articles

SPORTS

Chahal helps PBKS defend lowest IPL total in match against KKR

Mullanpur, April 15: Punjab Kings defended the lowest-ever total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history as they beat...
SPORTS

Real Madrid eye comeback against Arsenal in Champions League

Madrid, April 15: Real Madrid’s website defiantly told fans that “anything is possible,” one day before the defending...
SALANTINI JANERA

MHIS-ni namgniko ra·na gita Aadhar-na biming segatchina Health Minister didia

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS)-na biming segatani 80 percent gapna siengahaon, sanna bananirangko ra·na gita...
SPORTS

Bournemouth beat Fulham to end six-match winless run

London, April 15: Antoine Semenyo’s goal after just 53 seconds was enough for Bournemouth to beat Fulham and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Chahal helps PBKS defend lowest IPL total in match against KKR

SPORTS 0
Mullanpur, April 15: Punjab Kings defended the lowest-ever total...

Real Madrid eye comeback against Arsenal in Champions League

SPORTS 0
Madrid, April 15: Real Madrid’s website defiantly told fans...

MHIS-ni namgniko ra·na gita Aadhar-na biming segatchina Health Minister didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS)-na biming...
Load more

Popular news

Chahal helps PBKS defend lowest IPL total in match against KKR

SPORTS 0
Mullanpur, April 15: Punjab Kings defended the lowest-ever total...

Real Madrid eye comeback against Arsenal in Champions League

SPORTS 0
Madrid, April 15: Real Madrid’s website defiantly told fans...

MHIS-ni namgniko ra·na gita Aadhar-na biming segatchina Health Minister didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS)-na biming...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge