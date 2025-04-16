EWKH win over WJHDCA

Shillong, April 15: Eastern West Khasi Hills District Cricket Association (EWKHDCA) romped to a nine-wicket victory over West Jaintia Hills District Cricket Association (WJHDCA) in the opening Zone 1 match of the MCA U-16 Boys Inter-District Tournament 2025 in Mukhla Mission, on Tuesday.

EWKHDCA is the newest district cricket association to be affiliated to the Meghalaya Cricket Association and they tore through the WJHDCA batting line-up after the latter won the toss and chose to bat first. That decision did not work out for the hosts, who were bowled out for just 30 in 16 overs. No WJH batter got into double figures, while Dabetbhalang Kharjana and Keeperwellson Sun took six wickets between them.