Thursday, April 17, 2025
SC fixes May 14 for hearing on pleas against law dropping CJI from EC appointment panel

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 16: The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed May 14 for hearing on a clutch of petitions challenging the law passed by the Parliament, which excludes the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the process of appointment of top officials of the Election Commission.

After advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing on behalf of NGO, the Association for Democratic Reforms, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant said that it would hear next month the pleas challenging the validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and the other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Condition of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

On March 19, the Justice Kant-led Bench fixed April 16 for hearing, saying that it would ensure that not many urgent cases are listed on the fixed date and the matter is listed high on the board.

In March 2023, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had held that the appointment of top officials of the Election Commission shall be done by the President on the advice of a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

“We declare that the appointment of the CEC and the other ECs shall be made on the recommendations made by a three-member Committee comprising the Prime Minister, LoP of the Lok Sabha and in case no LoP is available, the leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha in terms of numerical strength, and the Chief Justice of India,” said the apex court, clarifying that its guidelines shall be in effect until Parliament makes a law in consonance with Article 324(2) of the Constitution.

After the apex court verdict, the Parliament introduced legislation providing that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the other Election Commissioners (ECs) will be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a Selection Committee consisting of the PM, the Leader of the Opposition (or the largest opposition party) in the Lok Sabha, and a Union Cabinet Minister to be nominated by the PM.

Several PILs were filed before the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and the other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Condition of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. One of the pleas filed by a Noida-based lawyer sought directions to set aside the gazette notification issued by the Union government on December 28, 2023, and to include the Chief Justice of India in the selection committee for the appointment of the CEC and ECs.

Further, it sought direction to the Union of India for implementing an independent and transparent system of selection, constituting a neutral and independent selection committee for appointment of the CEC and other ECs.
IANS

